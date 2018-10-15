Tornado clinch Division 2 title with win over ACC as rain frustrates Patidar in Entebbe

Kyambogo Oval: Africa CC 168/10 Emmanuel Odeng 44 off 47 balls , Brian Kiiza 33 off 61 balls , Gaddafi Junju 31 off 41 balls in 36.4 overs lost to Tornado CC 214/8 Cyrus Kakuru 60 off 45 balls, Brian Adriko 32 off 60 balls , Cosmas Kyewuta 25 off 14 balls . in 40 overs by 46 runs

Player of Match: Brian Adriko ( From Tornado CC )

Tornado clinched the Division 2 league title with a commanding win over ACC at Kyambogo. The local derby had two of the oldest sides in the local cricket facing off but with Tornado looking to seal the Division 2 while ACC was fighting for bragging rights.

Tornado won the toss and chose to bat a decision that paid as Cryrus Kakuru (60) and Brian Adriko (32) got off the blocks guns blazing scoring at over six runs. Only the spin of Marvin Kitamirike (3/35) and Aggrey Kintu (2/23) put the brakes on the runs scoring but Tornado were able to post 214/8 in their 40 overs.

ACC got off to the worst possible start in their chase as talisman Daniel Batuwa was sent back to the dressing room in just the second over. Only the tail tried to delay Tornado’s victory but ACC was eventually all out for 168 giving Tornado a 46 run win.

With the game in Entebbe washed out by rain, Tornado earned their promotion back to Division 1 as champions. A deserved feat for Brian Adriko and his young side that surely punched above their weight to gain back promotion after two years.