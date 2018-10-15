Daily Nation/Omollo

Harambee Stars duo of Victor Wanyama and Eric Omondi Johanna as well as Coach Sebastien Migne admitted the crowd at Kasarani spurred them in the 3-0 win over Ethiopia.

The 60,000 seater was full to capacity as fans entered for free thanks to government proposal and they cheered the team till the final whistle.

Omondi, scorer of the second goal on the afternoon and voted the man of the match said they wanted to give back to the fans who thronged the stadium as early seven hours to kick off.

We were relaxing in camp in the morning following how they were turning up at the stadium from wee hours and we just wanted to give back, they didn’t deserve to be disappointed.

French man, Migne admitted it was tough not to win with such atmosphere and hopes they will have more fans in the future.

I hope we are going to have a lot of fans in the future if we want to achieve at high level we need everyone on board. It’s easier to win the game in an amazing atmosphere like today.

Team captain Wanyama who converted from the spot to seal the deserved win said a look at the crowd was just a huge inspiration.

“Everybody was focused today, looking at the crowd, it was impossible to come and not take the maximum points,” he told the press.

They were really supportive from the beginning. They pushed us to do the job I am sure if we can have this kind of attendance in future, we can beat anyone.

Kenya’s game will be in November against Sierra Leone although the game will only be played if the FIFA ban on the West African nation is lifted.

As of now, Kenya are tentatively through to the finals due in Cameroon next year as they can’t finish beyond top two teams in the group.