Defender Jjuuko’s return to stabilize Uganda Cranes backline for Lesotho return leg

AFCON Cameroon 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tuesday, 16 th October 2018

October 2018 Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes

At Setsoto Stadium, Maseru (7 PM in Uganda, 6 PM Local Time)

When the Uganda Cranes line up against Lesotho Likuena on Tuesday night at the 20,000 seater Setsoto stadium in Maseru, one of the obvious change anticipated in the game is the return of defender Murushid Jjuuko.

The intelligent Simba Sports Club defender was missing in action as Uganda Cranes brushed aside Lesotho 3-0 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

This is because of accumulated cautions (yellow cards) from the Cape Verde and Tanzania games away and home respectively.

“He is a good defender and brings confidence to the central defence. We shall see when we play” Head coach Sebastien Desabre spoke of the center half who previously played for Entebbe F.C, Red Cross, SC Victoria University and Vipers before crossing to Simba in the Tanzanian game.

Jjuuko is expected to partner Hassan Wasswa Mawanda in central defence, a partnership that played the goal-less home draw against Tanzania.

This is the fourth time that Uganda Cranes central defence lines up a new partnership in central defence in this particular campaign.

Away to Cape Verde, Uganda Cranes fielded Bernard Muwanga and Jjuuko, Mawanda – Jjuuko played against Tanzania and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda partnered with Dennis Iguma in the home win against Leostho.

The Mawanda – Iguma partnership at first looked nervy and shaky before they grew in confidence.

Jjuuko is composed and an excellent game reader. His ability to man-mark, offer timely blocks and play that diagonal ball out of defence has often given him an edge over the rest.

Similarly, the home team Lesotho will also witness the return of usual left back Sello Bakanga who had also been booked twice against Tanzania and Cape Verde.

Uganda Cranes require three points to get closer to qualification for Cameroon 2019 AFCON edition.

Uganda Cranes Probable Line up:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Dennis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia)

Other players:

Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)