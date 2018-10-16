Former Cranes goalkeeper Omony predicts an explosive clash for Lesotho, Uganda | Afcon 2019 Qualifiers

AFCON Cameroon 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tuesday, 16 th October 2018

October 2018 Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes

At Setsoto Stadium, Maseru (7 PM in Uganda, 6 PM Local Time)

Former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Posnet Omony, currently employed by Lesotho’s most followed club, Bantu F.C expects an explosive clash between the home country and Uganda.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports at the Avani Maseru hotel where Uganda Cranes is currently camped, Omony believes Uganda’s early plans will in a way or the other be helpful.

For adaptability, Uganda Cranes was wise to travel quite early and get used to the weather here in Lesotho and well as train on the artificial turf of Setsoto stadium. I think, It will be a close match to predict but hard battling.

Omony featured for Sports Club Villa in Uganda before crossing over to South Africa where he played for a number of clubs including Bloemfontein Celtic, Black Leopards, Vasco Da Gama and finally Roses United.

He is now the assistant coach at darling club, Bantu F.C in Lesotho where he also doubles as a chief consultant in the goalkeeping department.

In a special way, Omony lauds FUFA for the early planning mechanism that saw the team travel well in time ahead of the hosts, and being able to hold two training sessions.

Omony was part of the advance party team that warmly recieved the Uganda Cranes delegation at Maseru Airport alongside team manager Chrispus Muyinda who had traveled earlier from Uganda.

He tips Uganda Cranes to have a slight psychological edge over the opponents given the quality of players and desire to win;

It will be a close game to call but the Cranes’ 3-0 win in Kampala last weekend will give them a slight boost coming to the game in Maseru. The Cranes have a chance of qualifying for AFCON if they win this game. Therefore, they will give their best. But again, Lesotho is at home with the advantage on the turf and fans. The ground will not be so much of an issue because I understand the Cranes held some sessions at Lugogo which is artificial before heading to the Namboole grass.

Omony won a number of caps for the Uganda Cranes before he sought for greener pastures in goalkeeping and now as a coach.

Uganda has 7 points from three points and maximum points will take the team closer to a return to the Africa Cup of Nations.

The game in Lesotho will be handled by FIFA referees from Comoros.

Match officials: