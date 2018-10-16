Mathias Lule: We are here to complete the job started in Kampala

2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers (Group L)

2nd Leg: Tuesday, 16th October 2018:

Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes

At Setsoto Stadium, Maseru (7:00 PM in Uganda, 6 PM Local Time)

FUFA Media

Uganda Cranes assistant coach Mathias “Salongo” Lule is hopeful that the national team will achieve its prime objectives of securing maximum points when they take on Lesotho Likuena at the synthetic Setsoto stadium in the mountainous city of Maseru on Tuesday.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports from the team’s lavish base at Avani Maseru Hotel, Lule believes the early travel arrangements are an added impetus to the team confidence and preparations.

After the Saturday game in Uganda which we won 3-0 at Namboole stadium. We traveled well with a chartered plane thanks to the Government. We managed to hold two training sessions so that we get used to that particular astro turf as well as the weather which is quite different from Uganda’s. The mood in the camp is great and we are ready to battle throughout the game

The two countries lock horns in the return leg of the 2019 AFCON group L qualifier.

Uganda Cranes is most likely to introduce defender Murushid Jjuuko who missed the Saturday game through suspension.

The decisions on the final team will be affirmed by the head of technical and head coach Sebastien Desabre who has handled the team since January 2018.

Match officials:

Center Referee: Ali Mohammed Adelaid

Ali Mohammed Adelaid 1st Assistant Referee : Soulaimane Amaldine

: Soulaimane Amaldine 2nd Assistant Referee: Said Omar Chebli.

Probable Line up:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Dennis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia)

Other players:

Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), , Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)