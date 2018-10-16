My dream is to play at AFCON, says Uganda Cranes’ Okwi

AFCON Cameroon 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tuesday, 16 th October 2018

October 2018 Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes

At Setsoto Stadium, Maseru (7 PM in Uganda, 6 PM Local Time)

As the Uganda Cranes returned to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a lengthy 38 years, key faces that one would expect to have featured at the treasured tournament as Emmanuel Arnold Okwi were missing.

Back then, Okwi had been dogged by limited playing time at his Danish club SønderjyskE Fodbold as well as a lapse of poor form.

Now that Uganda Cranes is at the edge of qualification, Okwi yearns and targets to play at the prestigious tournament.

All of us players on the team are targeting qualification to the Africa of Nations. Last time, I was not part but now I need to be part. We shall work as a unit to achieve it.

Okwi was in sublime form last Saturday scoring twice and winning a penalty that Faruku Miya converted when Uganda Cranes humbled visiting Lesotho 3-0 at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Confidence Booster:

Okwi tags the overwhelming performance and the two goals as a confidence boosting mechanism.

To score two goals and get involved in the other was a great thing but still, the credit and honour gets back to the team. Football is teamwork. Personally, this was a confidence booster ahead of the return leg in Maseru

The Simba Sports Club forward in Tanzania was a complete thorn in the flesh of the opposition down the right flank, often troubling make shift left back Jane Thaba Ntso at all times.

If Okwi’s first goal after 10 minutes was classic, then the second, an headed effort off Edrisa Lubega’s cross from the left wing was outstanding.

Okwi is expected to a command a starting slot as Uganda Cranes face Lesotho on Tuesday at the Setsoto stadium under flood light conditions.

He will must likely face experienced left back Sello Bokang who returns from a man suspension over accumulated bookings.

Should Okwi replicate the form of the first leg, Lesotho is as good as beaten hands down.

Uganda Cranes currently leads group L with 7 points from three matches, a three point cushion off second placed Cape Verde.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde traveled to Tanzania for their own return leg of the double header.

Cape Verde won the first leg in Praia 3-0.

The top two countries will qualify for Cameroon 2019.

Uganda Cranes Probable Line up:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Dennis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia)

Other players:

Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), , Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)