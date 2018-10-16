Passionate fans ready to rally the Uganda Cranes in Maseru

AFCON Cameroon 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tuesday, 16 th October 2018

October 2018 Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes

At Setsoto Stadium, Maseru (7 PM in Uganda, 6 PM Local Time)

Uganda Cranes is away to Lesotho Likuena (The Crocodiles) at the high attitude Setsoto stadium in the mountainous city of Maseru.

Although Uganda is miles away from the Southern Africa land locked country, the 12th man in the 20,000-seater stadium terraces will passionately cheer the East African footballing giants.

Bar the handful of fans who traveled with the chartered flight from Entebbe International Airport alongside the team, there are a number of Ugandans who stay in Lesotho and the neighboring South Africa.

In fact, Ugandans who stay in Lesotho have often visited the team at its Avani Maseru base and also followed the two training sessions with a keen interest.

“I am ready to watch and support Uganda Cranes when we play Lesotho. I live and work in Lesotho but my heart is permanently Ugandan. I will definitely come for the Tuesday game and I know many others willing to come” Rajab Kakaire, a medical doctor working in Maseru disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

From the evidence of the fans who watched Uganda Cranes final training session on Monday night, Uganda will also have an equal share of the fans come Tuesday evening.

“We love football. We always hear of the Uganda Cranes and watch on TV. Now, it is the time to catch the stars live” Kizito Mugagga, who traveled from South Africa by road testifies.

A handful of Ugandan fans who traveled with the team include the colourful Khassim Kyazze, also a staunch KCCA Football Club supporter.

Kyazze will paint himself in the trademark Black, Yellow and Red Uganda Cranes colours and gives an assurance to support as soon as the enters the stadium.

“Uganda Cranes is my life. As usual, the paint is ready and look forward towards a colourful evening. The chilly weather is not a threat to me because I managed to paint my body in more cooler weather conditions like in Morocco. We had a meeting with the other fans to seat in one segment and cheer as a complete block” Kyazze attests.

Besides the ordinary fans, there is the A-class cluster that has the envoys, National Council of Sports officials and Members of Parliament (MP’s).

“Supporting Uganda Cranes is a patriotic calling. I was born Ugandan, lived in Uganda and forever a Ugandan” Hanson Obua, who represents Adjuri County in the national August house.

Uganda Cranes beat Lesotho 3-0 during the first leg played at Mandela National Stadium last Saturday with Emmanuel Arnold Okwi scoring a brace and Faruku Miya getting the other through a penalty.

Victory for the Cranes will take the CECAFA giants on the brink of qualification for Cameroon 2019 AFCON edition.

Should Uganda get maximum points in Lesotho and Tanzania fails to win, Uganda Cranes will be as good as qualified.