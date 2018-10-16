Preview: Uganda Cranes eager to complete double over Lesotho Likuena | Afcon 2019 Qualifiers

AFCON Cameroon 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tuesday, 16 th October 2018

October 2018 Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes

At Setsoto Stadium, Maseru (7 PM in Uganda, 6 PM Local Time)

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi scored twice and Faruku Miya got the other as Uganda Cranes overcame Southern Africa country Lesotho 3-0 three days ago on the natural grass of the 42,000-seater Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, Wakiso district.

On Tuesday, the two countries face off to square off the double header at the artificial surface of the 20,000 capacity Setsoto stadium in Maseru city.

Since Saturday, volumes of water have passed under the bridge. Uganda left the country via a chartered flight facilitated by the President of the country, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni from the Africa Charter Airlines in South Africa.

The group of 24 players who were all in camp, technical support officials and over 70 others including ordinary fans and Government personnel departed the country on Sunday morning aboard Boeing 737-500 with a stop over in Lusaka, Zambia for refueling.

After six hours, the group set foot at Maseru Airport under chilly weather conditions.

Incidentally, the Ugandan contingent landed at a time the King of the land, Letsie III left for an unknown destination.

Whereas the team camped at the lavish Avani Maseru Hotel, the fans pitched camp at the nearby Victoria Hotel.

Since arriving in Maseru, the Ugandan team trained twice at the astro turf of Setsoto stadium on Sunday and Monday evenings.

“We are set for the job before us. We know why we came here” Vice captain Hassan Wasswa Mawanda disclosed.

Mawanda’s confidence was stamped home by two goal hero in the first leg, Okwi.

“We are yearning to qualify for AFCON again. We now what it means to play at the Africa Cup of Nations. Majority of the players on the team are eager to play there” Okwi stated.

The Lesotho team only arrived minutes to mid-day on Sunday and managed to train as well on Monday after Uganda Cranes training session.

Uganda will welcome back defender Murushid Jjuuko after suspension following two cautions.

Lesotho shall also smile since Sello Bakanga who missed the away clash will also be recalled at left back.

Should Uganda Cranes secure the three points, they will be as good as qualified for Cameroon 2019, the second time in succession following the Gabon feat in 2017.

Lesotho needs to avoid defeat in a bid to keep their hopes alive bearing in mind Tanzania hosts Cape Verde in Dar es salaam on Tuesday too.

The game in Lesotho will be handled by FIFA referees from Comoros.

Match officials:

Center Referee: Ali Mohammed Adelaid

1st Assistant Referee: Soulaimane Amaldine

2nd Assistant Referee: Said Omar Chebli.

Probable Line up:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Dennis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia)

Other players:

Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), , Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)

