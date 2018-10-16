Utility Uganda Cranes player Mawanda in bullish mood prior to Lesotho clash

AFCON Cameroon 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Tuesday, 16 th October 2018

October 2018 Lesotho Likuena Vs Uganda Cranes

At Setsoto Stadium, Maseru (7 PM in Uganda, 6 PM Local Time)

KAWOWO SPORTS

Dread-locked utility party Hassan Wasswa Mawanda is arguably among the most experienced players on the current Uganda Cranes team.

Mawanda, alongside team captain Dennis Onyango, Denis Iguma, Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi are some of the veterans on the team.

Given his seniority, it is not surprising that Mawanda is vice captain to Onyango on the national team.

Currently based in Egypt with El Geish Football Club, Mawanda is a blessed entity of sorts.

His ability to work tirelessly for the entire duration of the game, confidence as well as the versatility component has seen him serve the national team with the due passion, diligence and zeal.

Ahead of the Lesotho return leg at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru, Mawanda is keen and focused.

We are set for duty. Every player knows what brought us all the way from Uganda to Lesotho. The reason that we are not here for tourism justifies why we shall give 110 percent during the game

Of late, Mawanda has been switched from his natural central midfield holding position to the central defense where he played alongside Dennis Iguma in the first leg.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

With the return of Simba Sports Club defender Murushid Jjuuko, Mawanda will once again play with Jjuuko, just like during the home goal-less draw in Kampala.

He believes that three points will be crucial for the team prior as they eye qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We are set and focused for the action because we need maximum points. The team has prepared well and there are no injuries. We managed to travel well from Uganda to Lesotho and trained well. The playing turf is manageable and we have also got used to the weather. Everyone is determined” he vowed.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Apart from the Jjuuko who is returning from suspension, the rest of the players are expected to maintain their starting slots on the team with one or two upfront amendments anticipated to accommodate another vastly experienced Iguma.

Uganda Cranes require three points to get closer to qualification for Cameroon 2019 AFCON edition.

Uganda Cranes Probable Line up:

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Godfrey Walusimbi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (El Geish, Egypt), Murushid Juuko (Simba SC, Tanzania), Dennis Iguma (Kazma FC, Kuwait), Emmanuel Okwi (Simba Sports Club, Tanzania), Khalid Aucho (Church Hill Brothers, India), Moses Waiswa (Vipers Sc, Uganda), Edrisa Lubega (SV Ried, Austria), Faruku Miya (Gorica, Croatia)

Other players:

Jamal Salim (El Meriekh, Sudan), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda), Isaac Isinde (Kirinya Jinja SS, Uganda), FC, Isaac Muleme (Haras El Hodood, Egypt), Timothy Denis Awanyi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ibrahim Sadam Juma (KCCA FC, Uganda), Tadeo Lwanga (Vipers SC, Uganda), Allan Kateregga (Cape Town City, South Africa), Milton Karisa (MC Oujda, Morocco), Allan Kyambadde (KCCA, Uganda), Patrick Kaddu (KCCA FC, Uganda), , Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)