Beach Soccer League thoroughbreds Isabet on the gallop

National Beach Soccer League

Sunday, November 4

Bishop Stuart 2-7 Isabeti

Entebbe Sharks 2-7 St. Lawrence University

Nkumba University 4-7 Stomers

Mutoola Beach 3-1 Bishop Stuart

KIU 3-3 MUBS

Isabeti 8-2 Entebbe Sharks

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Isabet were the biggest winners during Match Day 5 of the 2018-19 the National Beach Soccer League, registering two huge victories over Bishop Stuart University and Entebbe Sharks.

Talisman Roch Somoka netted four, Lawrence Byaruhanga bagged a brace while Swaib Kakwaya scored one as Isabet beat Bishop Stuart University 7-2. Cosma Nabaasa scored the consolation goals.

St. Lawrence University who were fresh from winning the University championship waltzed past Entebbe Sharks 7-2. Raymond Mulungi led the assault with a hat-trick, university championship top scorer Swalleh Kiggundu, Jonathan Kikonyogo, Sulaiman Ochero and Johnson Tusubira scored one goal apiece. Patrick Ntege and Yusuf Jolooba were on target for the Sharks.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Nkumba University lost to Stomers 7-4. Tooro United’s Godfrey Lwesibabwa was the star-man for Stomers with a hat-trick while Amis Katende, Churchill Kamba, Allan Katwe got the other goals for Stomers with Ramathan Ahmed connecting in his own net.

Kivumbi Hassan (brace), Fahadi Nsubuga and Edmond Wamboka scored the goals for Nkumba.

Meanhwile, Mutoola Beach Soccer Club also got the better of Bishop Stuart, winning 3-1 thanks to Herbert Luboyera’s double and Roger Owomugisha’s own goal. Cosmas Nabaasa scored the consolation Bishop Stuart.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The battle of universities ended in a stalemate as KIU and MUBS settled for a 3-all draw. Douglas Muganga netted a hat-trick for MUBS as Isaac Eshioke and Geoffrey Akabwai were on target for KIU couple with an own goal from Joab Twinamastiko Joab.

In the final game of the day, Isabeti were 8-2 winners over Entebbe Sharks. Somoka grabbed six and Kakwaya netted twice for Isabet whereas Jolooba was on target for the Sharks.