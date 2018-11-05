Buganda edges Uganda Kobs in warm up duel ahead of AFCON U-23 qualifiers

Regional Tours 2018:

Buganda Region Select 2-1 Uganda U-23

FUFA Media

Ben Tahomera and Tazan Kambugu scored for Buganda Region Select team as they defeated Uganda U-23 team 2-1 at the Bukalasa Agricultural College playground during the Region Tour match on Sunday evening.

KCCA defender Mustafa Kizza had leveled the matters for the national U-23 team at the start of the second half.

Sebastien Desabre was at the helm of the national U-23 team assisted by Wasswa Bbosa, Charles Ayiekoh and Sadiq Wassa.

Alex Isabirye and Katono Mutono led the technical team for Buganda select team that was captained by Wobulenzi darling and former Express FC winger Sam Galiwango.

FUFA Media

It was a perfect test for the Uganda U-23 team which is preparing for the up-coming two legged qualifier against South Sudan on 14th and 20th November 2018.

The regional tours are proudly sponsored by the Uganda Cranes main sponsors – Airtel Uganda, jointly supported by Nile Breweries Limited.

FUFA Media

Team Line Ups:

Buganda Region XI: Farouq Yawe (G.K), Frank Ssenabulya, Steven Sande, Vicent Kibuuka, Ben Tohomera, Moses Magulu, Michael Male, Bernardo Katerega, Emmanuel Rubankene, Tazan Kambugu, Sam Galiwango (Captain)

Subs: Daniel Kigambo (G.K), Henry Musisi, Edrisa Walusimbi, Herbert Luganda, Paul Ssekulima, Alex Kisejja, Swamadu Mawejje

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

FUFA Media

Uganda Kobs XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Captain), Mustafa Kizza, Geofrey Wasswa, Hassan Musana, Lawrence Bukenya, Abel Eturude, Allan Okello, David Owori, Joel Madondo, Steve Desse Mukwala

Subs: Saidi Keni (G.K), Edward Kasibante (G.K), Vicent Zziwa, Nicolas Kagaba, Joseph Ssemujju, Allan Kayiwa

Officials:

Center Referee: David Odoyi

David Odoyi 1st Assistant Referee : Sam Kakembo

: Sam Kakembo 2nd Assistant Referee : Jackson Ntale

: Jackson Ntale Fourth Official : Ali Bakisula

: Ali Bakisula Referees Assessor: Sam Kayondo