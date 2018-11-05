Damani off the mark, KICC fail Challengers test in National T20 Cup

Match Summaries for Unimoni National T20 Cup

Sunday 4th November 2018

Lugogo Oval

Aziz Damani 183/6 in 20 overs beat Strikers CC 90/5 in 13 overs by 13 runs ( D/L revised score of 103 in 13 overs) | Player of Match: Afzal Mir (Aziz Damani )

Aziz Damani 94/5 in 10 overs beat Kutchi Tigers 89/6 in 10 overs by 5 runs | Player of Match: Afzal Mir (Aziz Damani )

Kyambogo Oval

Ceylon Lions 51/6 in 14.3 Overs lost to Kutchi Tigers 75/8 in 20 Overs by 2 runs ( D/L revised score of 53 in 14.3 overs) | Player of Match: Dinesh Kumar Nakrani (Kutchi Tigers)

Ceylon Lions 145/5 in 19 overs beat Strikers 144/10 in 19.5 overs by 5 Wickets. | Player of Match: Jonathan Sebanja (Ceylon Lions CC )

Entebbe Oval

KICC 171/7 in 20 overs beat Avengers 110/7 in 20 overs by 61 runs. | Player of Match: Mansoor Sarman (KICC)

Challengers 122/8 in 20 overs beat KICC 121/10 in 20 overs by 1 run. | Player of Match: Naseer Ahmed (Challengers CC )

Budo Oval

Aziz Damani Development team 85/7 in 20 overs beat Africa CC 70/10 in 14.3 overs by 15 runs. | Player of Match: Ahmed Yakub

Aziz Damani Development Team 150/6 in 20 overs beat Avengers 127/10 in 20 overs by 23 runs. | Player of Match : Ismail Munir

Damani survived an acid test from Kutchi Tigers in a rain affected afternoon game to pick up two important wins in the on going National T20 Cup.

Emmanuel Isaneez held his nerve to defend 8 runs in the last over giving away only 2 runs to give Damani a 6 runs win. Damani who were without 6 players because they had to travel with the Cricket Cranes to Oman were desperate for a win after missing their first game, if they were to stay in the hunt for T20 glory they needed to win both games against Strikers and Kutchi Tigers.

In the morning, they got help from the rain as Strikers was behind after the math calculation giving them a 13 run win.

In the afternoon encounter, Kutchi failed to chase 95 runs in 15 overs in a pulsating encounter. Kutchi looked like they would snatch all game points but Damani stayed in the game despite the big blows to give their main bowler Isaneez a chance at the death. He didn’t disappoint his team as he gave away only 2 runs with 8 required to give his side a 6 run win.

At the lakeside oval in Entebbe, KICC won one and lost the other. KICC managed to defeat Premier in the morning by 61 runs in a one sided encounter. Micheal Ndiko wound back the years with a patient 61 but Mansoor Sarmad (4/13) made sure of the points with his bowling and also earned him the man of match award.

In the afternoon, they met a determined Challengers who closed out the win by 2 wickets. KICC managed a modest 120 in their 20 overs thanks largely to Wasim But who missed a half century scoring 49. Man of Match Nasser Ahmed (54) scored a match winning half century to help the defending champions defeat rivals KICC by 2 wickets.

There were wins for Junior Aziz Damani who defeated ACC and Avengers in Budo. Ceylon Lions picked up their second win of the tournament as well defeating strikers by 5 wickets at Kyambogo.

The Cup will climax on December 9 with the final at Lugogo.