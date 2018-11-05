Entebbe Mayor Kayanja initiates weekly community fitness drills

Politicians are keen personalities with well calculated block buster moves and key decisions that are often life changing.

Seldom; such decisions are non-selfish in nature, but, intended to lobby and rally special attention for the benefit of the populous.

Along the same school of thought, Entebbe Municipality mayor Vincent Kayanja De Paul has introduced the weekly community fitness drills, tagged “Dduuyiro”.

The initial session kicked off on Sunday, 4th November 2018 at the famous Entebbe Works playground, right in the heart of Entebbe town.

Close to 100 people took part in the 30-minute session that included aerobics, gymnastics and lots of stretching.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports moments after the break-even session, De Paul, a staunch Democratic Party (DP) leaning politician stressed the need for regular exercising as a mechanism for healthy living;

The Entebbe Municipality fitness drills which are popularly knowns as Dduuyiro are good exercises intended to help the people keep fit at all times. We shall have one designated day in the week for such an exercise and I urge upon the people to turn up in big numbers because fit bodies give a longer life span, free of stress, hyper-tension, pressure and good mental strength.

The shrewd administrator is also credited for his open-minded approach towards sports development within the two divisions that constitute Entebbe Municipality; A and B.

From the famous Entebbe Marathon, football tournaments, netball rallies, Kayanja also brought on board the Dragon Boat festival in partnership with the Chinese Government.

The Dragon Boat festival is one of the most awaited sporting events in Entebbe Municipality following the earlier two editions hosted on Lake Victoria.

Of late, there has been the Entebbe Mayor’s football tournament for non-top-flight clubs and most recently the Boda Boda football championship which will climax on Sunday, 11th November 2018 between Muleefu and Banga Nakiwogo Stages.

The essence of having such sports tournaments is to keep the community engaged especially the energetic youth within the Municipality. Personally, I have been overwhelmed for the response towards these tournaments whenever they are organized. Besides keeping fit, the people also get the chance to network and interact with one another.

Soon, all the football academies within Entebbe Municipality will compete during a tournament coming up on 14th December 2018.

Some of the sports academies in Entebbe include among others; Entebbe Young Football Academy, Entebbe City Soccer Academy, Econ Sports Academy, Banga Sports Academy and Kiggungu Sports Academy.