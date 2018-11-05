Fitidis set to challenge FMU Pearl Rally points decision

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

2017 National Rally Champion Christakis Fitidis is set to appeal the decision made by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) over Pearl Rally points allocation.

FMU last weekend posted their decision on the federation Facebook page.

The judgement suspended bonus points for all crews that were classified in Group S during Pearl Rally and instead scored them on national points under article 7.1.1. Only those that participated in ARC category will score the points.

“FMU is taking us for granted by making yet another mistake. I want to challenge the FMU president to attach the recommendation from the sporting commission as well as letters from CACMs’ Surinder Thatthi and Richard Leeke.

“Management committee has no mandate to take decision over such matters but instead the Executive Committee,” said Fitidis.

In August, Fitidis sighted a technical error in the allocation of Pearl Rally points and requested for a review of the points.

The issue has taken FMU over two months to resolve.

“Surprisingly, I made a formal request to the matter but no one has received this decision officially, but it’s all over social media.

“FMU should justify and back up their decision with regulations,” he added.

The Oryx Energies sponsored driver vowed not to settle till FMU acts according to the regulations.

“I am interested in seeing officials do the right things according to the regulations. They should start respecting regulations and follow right procedures.

“Thats why I will protest till FMU gets to follow the regulations as they manage our sport,” he asserted.

The FMU decision comes one week to the 2018 NRC season finale due this weekend in Mbale.