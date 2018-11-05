No room for complacency as KCCA visits SC Villa at Namboole

Tuesday, November 6

SC Villa vs. KCCA FC – Namboole, 4:00 pm

KCCA Football Club will look to ascend to the summit of the Uganda Premier League table when they visit SC Villa at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole on Tuesday.

With six games already into the season, SC Villa remains one of the two teams yet to post victory having managed to collect a mere 2 points out of a possible 18.

However, the Jogoos have registered progress in the way the play much as the results have not been coming their way. And KCCA manager Mike Mutebi is well aware of the threat Moses Basena’s team poses.

“They may have problems for now but they have history, so we will not take them for granted. They are like a wounded lion and I think they will come with a point to prove.

“It will be a difficult game for us… We are the visiting team,” Mutebi said in a pre-match presser on Tuesday.

SC Villa could have Pius Wangi and Ashraf Mandela available for selection with the duo reportedly cleared to future for the side in a rebuilding process having lost all their players last season but three.

Playing against a side that has seen no defeat and let in just two goals, Bashir Mutanda, Mike Sserumaga, Joseph Semujju as well as skipper Ambrose Kirya will have to be better to beat Denis Awany, Filbert Obenchan and company who are backed by a good goalkeeper in Charles Lukwago.

Albert Mugisa is yet to find his footing in the Villa midfield and a game against the Kasasiro presents an opportunity to announce his arrival.

Meanwhile, Muzamir Mutyaba has been cleared fit to play and will be available for selection for a place in KCCA’s midfield. Sadam Juma who was bashed by the manager after missing the penalty was largely impressive along with Lawrence Bukenya. Along with Nicholas Kasozi who did not step on the pitch at Kitende are at Mutebi’s disposal for a place in the middle.

With all the opulence in the midfield, whoever the gaffer chooses to play they should be able to get the job done.

Goals have not come in plenty for the twelve-time champions with just seven scored thus far which will be concern when selecting his forward line in which Allan Okello seems to be the only constant.

Mutebi has on several occasions played Allan Kyambadde as a false nine but he will probably need a natural center forward in Patrick Kaddu to trouble SC Villa’s center back pairing of Savio Kabugo and Habib Kavuma.

In their last 16 league meetings, KCCA has won on six, drawn eight and SC Villa has won twice.