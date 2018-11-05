Retiring FUFA Referee Mpiima signs out as a satisfied party

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

For 19 solid years, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) national Referee Freddie Mpiima “Nyumi” Nyumirizza has been serving the beautiful game either as an assistant or a center referee.

But, on Saturday, 27th October 2018, the 46-year-old teacher, a graduate from Nkumba University called it quits after officiating (as a fourth official) in the Airtel Masaza third place play-off match between Buwekula and Busujju before a mammoth crowd at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Since 1999 when he quit playing active football, Nyumirizza decided to continue serving the game, serve as a referee.

Back then, he had only attained a regional badge before he graduated up the ranks to the much treasured FUFA national badge.

He admits, the 19-year-old journey traversed as a referee has been one with mixed fortunes;

It has been a great journey to serve as a referee. Of course, there were challenges along the way including extensive reading to get acquitted to the latest laws of the game, various game situations and the physical fitness exercises.

Education:

Nyumirizza was born on 28th August 1972 to the late Vicent Mpiima and Gorretti Namayanja as the second born in the Mpeewo clan family of six.

He studied his elementary education at Bugonga Boys Primary school in Entebbe, had his “O” and “A” Level studies at Entebbe Secondary School.

He then proceeded to Kibuli Primary Teachers College for a Certificate in Education, up-graded at Nkozi National Teachers’ College for a Diploma in physical education and finally graduated at Nkumba University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education.

Courtesy

Football Career:

As a footballer, Nyumirizza was a shrewd tackler, strong and athletic defender, often getting the better of the opposition strikers with excellent tackling, heading and man marking abilities.

Throughout the primary and secondary school days, he was a regular figure for the school teams at Bugonga and Entebbe S.S respectively.

He featured for Entebbe Works, Entebbe Young and Entebbe Health Football Clubs in the second tier league, playing a key role in Entebbe Health FC’s promotion to the Uganda Premier League and as well, played in the top flight with Entebbe F.C.

Nyimirizza was a regular pillar in the heart of the Mpeewo backline during the Bika Bya Baganda Football championships, with the best position being the quarter finals.

Good Fortunes:

He treasures the moments that he has served as a referee;

I do not regret being a referee. First of all, It has been all about passion from day one with or without money, I would officiate. I got to be known across everywhere because of refereeing. Even in my other profession of teaching, I earned respect and due promotions because of my talent to referee football games. Also, I got to meet so many people from the various professions because of refereeing.

Nyumirizza has been a national referee attached to the parent football body in the country, FUFA, officiating all sorts of games from the lower 5th division, division leagues (fourth division), regional tier matches (third division), FUFA Big League (second division), Uganda Premier League, schools’ championships, Uganda Cup and any other competitions therein.

He bowed out officially with the ceremonial lap of honour alongside another retiring referee Uthuman Wasswa.

The duo were accorded a thunderous send off at Namboole, all in appreciation for the great services offered to the football fraternity over the years.

Nyumirizza is happily married to Specioza Nalule with eight children, the elder of them – 21 year old Maria Nakibirango, a second year student of Bachelor of Statistics.

He retires from active refereeing but will continue to mentor others as an assessor and physical trainer.

Profile: