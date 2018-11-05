SC Villa management stick with Basena

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

SC Villa interim committee has condemned traces of hooliganism by a section of fans against Moses Basena and re-affirmed their support for the boss.

A section fans were unhappy after their team’s 2-1 loss to Mbarara City on Saturday and called for his immediate sacking.

However, the club interim committee boss and former defender William Nkemba has confirmed Basena, also a former midfielder at SC Villa remains in charge.

The management of SC Villa confirms that Moses Basena remains in charge of all coaching duties of the club and shall continue to execute his role as per the agreed terms of his employment.

In the same release, they warned to take action against rowdy fans cited in the incidents at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

The 16-time record champions have started on a bad note winning none in six games and remain stuck in relegation with three points.