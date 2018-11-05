Ugandan speedster Solomon Okia to feature for Samurai at Safari 7s

APO Group

A fifteen-man Samurai Rugby squad for the 2018 Safari 7s to be held in Nairobi this weekend has been named.

The squad for the November 9-11 tournament is made up of five different nationalities, including Uganda.

Speedster Solomon Okia, who features for Kenyan side Harlequin, is the only Ugandan in the squad.

Okia’s inclusion comes at a time when he has been in fine form for club and country. He was part of Uganda Sevens team that took part in the World Cup as well as the Africa Sevens where they finished third. The former Buffaloes star also stood out in two of the home games (against Tunisia and Morocco) during Uganda’s under whelming Africa Gold Cup campaign.

Okia joins fourteen other stars that include Englishman James Adamson of Newcastle Falcons Academy and Hugo Stiles from Hong Kong.

Nick Wakelye’s squad also has six Kenyans and as many South Africans. The Kenyan players that make the squad include Patrice Agunda and Frank Lawrence (both of local side Harlequin), Tony Owuor, Oscar Dennis (Nondies), Augustine Lugonzo (Homeboyz) and Oscar Ouma.

The South Africans on the team are Pieter Uys (Blue Bulls), Kurt Lee (Asia Pacific Dragons), Western Province trio of Ruan Mostert, Josh Bassingthwaitghe and Braam Venter, and Angus van Niekerk.

Samurai squad for 2018 Safari 7s

Jamie Adamson (Newcastle Falcons Academy) Patrice Agunda (Kenya) Kurtl Lee Arende (Asia Pacific Dragons, Hamilton, UWC) Josh Bassignthwaitghe (SA 7s Academy & Western Province) Oscar Dennis (Kenya) Frank Lawrence (Kenya) Augustine Lugonzo (Kenya) Ruan Mostert (SA 7s and Western Province) Solomon Okia (Uganda) Oscar Ouma (Kenya) Tony Owuor (Kenya) Hugo Stiles (Hong Kong and Bath Uni) Peter Uys (Blue Bulls 7s and UWC) Angus Van Niekerk (SA Select 7s & Maties 7s) Bram Venter (Western Province & Maties 7s)

Management