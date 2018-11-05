Vipers finally let Wangi, Mandela join SC Villa

ISABIRYE

Vipers SC have finally released the duo of Pius Wangi and Ashraf Mandela to join SC Villa.

The two players saw their transfer to the record league champions blocked by Venoms insisting the two still had contracts at the club and also refused loan deals to Nyamityobora.

The Fufa Players status committee first ruled in favour of players to join a club of their own but Vipers appealed the decision which left the players without a right to kick a ball since the season started.

Peter Lwanga, the Vipers CEO in two separate letters to the Villa CEO agreed to release the players and wished them well.

“The club hereby notifies you that Vipers SC management has released Pius Wangi/ Mandela who has been a contracted player to your club (SC Villa)….” read part of the letter seen by Kawowo Sports.

“The club wishes him (them) a successful career going forward.

The news comes less than 24 hours before the Jogoos who are winless in six league games host rivals KCCA at Namboole on Tuesday.