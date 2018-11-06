Express Football Club acquires shirt sponsor

No question, there is life and steam back at Uganda’s oldest football club – Express Football Club a.k.a “Square pass Mukwano Gw’abangi”.

Global betting firm Betway has forked Shs 400M to the Express FC’s financial coffers as the main shirt sponsors for the season 2018/19.

The sponsorship pact was officially unveiled to the public at Katonga Hall, Hotel Africana in the heart of Kampala on Tuesday, 6th November 2018.

The latest shirt sponsor takes over the vacant main space on the treasured Express shirt which has been blank since the expiration of pay TV, DSTV.

Addressing invited guests and journalists, outspoken Express Football Club chairperson Kenneth Kiryowa Kiwanuka obviously seemed excited and was jovial for the right reasons.

Flanked by his vice Francis Buwule and the sponsors’ representatives, Kiwanuka in his opening remarks noted; “Express family warmly welcomes Betway, Welcome, welcome, welcome”.

If the sponsors are happy, the game of football will be happy. I pledge total support towards this world-wide football partner we have brought on board. Betway brings cash, knowledge transfer and technical support. The discussions started three months ago. Express is a way of life. It is personal. The contract signed is at least three years. The executive’s first concern when we took over three months ago was discipline and we shall promote that right from the management team through to the players to the fans. We promise to give you a disciplined fan base because we believe in good cooperate governance, accountability and transparency

The betting firm country manager Adellah Agaba expressed delight upon her company’s decision to join Express F.C;

Express FC is capable of even much more. It was a scare that Express was nearly relegated last season. We are here on a mission to make Express great again. We are the headline sponsors, and take over the stadium naming rights, shirt sponsor, kit sponsor as well as pledge to offer assistance towards the gym services for the players

The firm will also provide kits for training, traveling and game day.

There are three kit sets because we believe smart minds gets results. We also take over the stadium naming rights and its renovation. We shall also improve upon the players and technical team welfare. The players are biggest assets to a football club. Together with Forward Zone, the skills development partner and shall also facilitate for the fully paid for gym.

The momentous event was also graced by Express players led by the skipper Julius Ntambi, head coach Kefa Kisala, members of the Express advisory board and some Red Army fans.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) was represented by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Humprehy Mandu and the Uganda Premier League had their communications head Gordon Roy Mundeyi in attendance as well.

Betway joins the other Express partners as Equity Bank, Uganda Breweries Limited, Buganda Land Board and well as Dash Media (Match Day Organizers).

Express also has the Equi-Express card, the season ticket philosophy, that costs Shs 50,000 each that guarantees each of the fans free access to all the home matches for a season.

The Red Eagles will don their newly acquired kit as they host Vipers this Wednesday at the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku in the continuation of Match Day 7.