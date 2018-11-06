KCCA go top after thrilling win over lowly SC Villa

SC Villa 2-3 KCCA

KCCA Football Club ascended to the top of the table after edging struggling SC Villa 3-2 at Mandela National Stadium in Namboole.

Goals from Julius Poloto and Jackson Nunda and an own goal by Manko Kaweesa helped the Kasasiro earn maximum points from an entertaining encounter.

However, it was the hosts that went ahead first. Albert Mugisa who had been performing below par thus far sent the Joogo faithful on their feet with a long range shot that beat Charles Lukwago for the opener inside fifteen minutes.

It took KCCA just under five minutes to reply. Julius Poloto diverted in Timothy Awany’s cross for the leveller in the 17th minute.

Both teams had chances to take the lead but KCCA’s center back Filbert Obenchan had his acrobatic effort fly just inches wide, and at the other end Bashir Mutanda put a chance to waste.

KCCA could later take the lead for the first time with Manko Kaweesa diverting the ball into his own net but Bashir Mutanda a deterined SC Villa level at the stroke of halftime.

After the break, Jackson Nunda who replaced Lawrence Bukenya, scored with his first touch and goal that turned out the game winner for the twelve-time champions.

SC Villa Coach Moses Basena named Pius Wangi and Ahsraf Mandela in his starting team. The duo had only recieved the green light to play yesterday. He later introduced travelled Mike Sserumaga and Edgar Luzige later on but his side couldn’t find the equalizer.

2018-19 Uganda Premier League Table Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts Form Next 1 7 4 3 0 10 4 6 15 D D W - 2 7 4 2 1 13 6 7 14 D W W - 3 7 4 2 1 11 4 7 14 W W D - 4 6 4 2 0 10 5 5 14 W D D 5 6 3 2 1 9 5 4 11 D W W View full table

This is the fourth defeat for Villa SC who remain second from the bottom with just three points fetched from seven matches.

Meanwhile, KCCA temporarily occupy top spot with 15 points collected from seven games. They are a point clear of rivals Vipers who visit Express on Wednesday.

Next Fixtures

When the league resumes after the international break, Mike Mutebi and his KCCA side will be home in their next fixture on Tuesday, November 20 against Nyamityobora who lost to Kirinya-Jinja SS.

SC Villa will travel far west to Fort Portal to take on Tooro United on Wednesday, November 21.