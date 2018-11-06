Kirinya Jinja SS bounce back with slim win over Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora 0-1 Kirinya Jinja SS

Kirinya Jinja SS Football Club bounced back from the heavy 4-1 defeat to Bright Stars over the weekend with a 1-0 win over Nyamityobora at Wakulukuku.

The victory for the Jinja based side comes as a relief for coach Charles Ayeikho whose side had not picked a win in three games, two of which were defeats to Onduparaka and Bright Stars.

Substitute Nelson Mandela scored the crucial goal shortly after coming on for injured skipper Godfrey Kasonko midway through the first half.

Kirinya Jinja SS started the game with intent with talisman Joel Madondo and Fred Amaku all coming close. The Abanyakare goalie Hillary Jomi saved the former’s shot at the near post while Amaku’s effort went wide.

Midway the half, Kasonko was stretchered off with a knee injury and Mandela took his place. The midfielder finished off Willy Makuro’s long ball for the only goal of the evening.

Nyamityobora head coach James Odoch introuduced John Wesley Kisakye, Charles Ssebutinde and Ibrahim Massa in the second half while his opposite brought on Jerome Kirya and Yusuf Abaato.

2018-19 Uganda Premier League Table Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts Form Next 1 7 4 3 0 10 4 6 15 D D W - 2 7 4 2 1 13 6 7 14 D W W - 3 7 4 2 1 11 4 7 14 W W D - 4 6 4 2 0 10 5 5 14 W D D 5 6 3 2 1 9 5 4 11 D W W View full table

Victory for Kirinya moves them to 9th place with 9 points while Nyamityobora FC remain 13th on four points.