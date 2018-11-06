Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde: CAF appoints Tunisian officials

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

17 th November 2018

November 2018 At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000 (Ordinary Tickets), 50,000 (VIP) & 150,000 (VVIP)

Confederation of African Football Association (CAF) has appointed Tunisian referees to handle the penultimate Uganda Cranes game in the on-going AFCON 2019 qualifiers, against West Africans Cape Verde at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Youssef Essrayri will officiate as the center referee.

The first assistant referee is Yamen Malloulchi while Jridi Faouzi, also from Tunisia is the second assistant referee.

Uganda Cranes need at least a point from the remaining two matches (at home against Cape Verde) and away to Tanzania to seal the slot to the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations finals that will be staged in Cameroon.

After four matches, Uganda leads the group L standings with 10 points.

Tanzania has five, Cape Verde with four and Lesotho is bottom on three points.

As Uganda Cranes battle Cape Verde in Kampala, Lesotho shall play host to Tanzania at the Setosoto stadium in Maseru city.

The best two countries after the qualifiers will qualify for the final tournament.

The 2019 edition of the AFCON finals will accommodate a maximum of 24 teams, the highest number of countries ever to play at the biggest continental footballing fiesta in Africa.

Match Officials: