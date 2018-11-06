Wounded Ndejje University entertains on-colour Bright Stars

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 7):

Tuesday, 6th November 2018

Ndejje University Vs Bright Stars

*At Arena of Visions, Ndejje University main campus – Luweero (4:30 PM)

Bright Stars Media

Uganda Premier League debutants Ndejje University play host to Bright Stars at the Arena of Visions in Luweero on Tuesday.

It is one of the four games lined up on the menu for the day that marks match day 7 in the opening stanza of the 2018/19 UPL season.

Coming to this particular encounter, both clubs are different wave lengths of form; Ndejje University having lost 4-1 away to BUL at the FUFA Technical Center.

On the contrast, Bright Stars won 4-1 at their Champions Stadium home in Mwererwe against 10 man visiting Kirinya-Jinja S.S.

Bright Stars’ striker and captain Nelson Senkatuka is firing on all cylinder ends having scored a brace in the immediate past game.

He will face Ndejje University’s backline that has let in 8 goals already having Edward Kabona, Steven Akena, Isa Mubiru, skipper Ronald Odokonyero and goalkeeper Derrick Emukule.

Senkatuka will need the backing of the support offensive players like Henry Kiwanuka, Augustine Kacancu, Fred Ssegujja and Brian Kayanja, among others.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Raymond Komakech’s coached Ndejje University’s offensive line that has Noel Nasasira, Dickens Kilama, Emmanuel Wasswa and Anwar Ntege; but will dearly miss the services of Francis Onekalit who was red carded against BUL at Njeru.

Ndejje University’s last home game was a hard earned 1-0 win against fellow debutants Paidha Black Angels, Anwar Ntege scoring the winning penalty.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Bright Stars, who are coached by Fred Kajoba (also Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach) is currently fourth on the log with 11 points off six matches as Ndejje University lies 10th with six points.