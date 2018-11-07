Airtel Uganda injects 100M into 2018 FUFA Awards

4 th Edition of the Airtel-FUFA Awards

7th December 2018 | Speke Resort Munyonyo

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited have announced a Shs 100M sponsorship package towards the 2018 FUFA Awards that will take place on Friday, December 7 at the lavish Lake side Speke Resort Munyonyo.

This was during the launch of this year’s awards held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel in the Rwenzori Ball Room on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

For the fourth year in a row, Airtel Uganda Limited shall be the title sponsors for the awards that have been now merged with the Uganda Premier League awards.

Remmie Kisakye, the Brand and Communications Manager at Airtel Uganda Limited handed over the ceremonial Shs 100M dummy cheque to the FUFA President Moses Magogo who was flanked by the chairperson of the Awards Committee, Rogers Byamukama.

“FUFA Awards are aimed at honoring excellence for Ugandan footballers annually that help in raising the bar. Some of the gallant past winners are now plying their trade outside Uganda. We have had Fazila Ikwaput, Muhammed Shaban, Faruku Miya and lately Muzamiru Mutyaba who is playing for KCCA in the CAF Champions League,” Magogo noted.

Meanwhile, NIC Holdings Limited, the official insurance partner for Uganda Cranes have also contributed Shs 10M towards these awards.

“We are happy to partner with FUFA for the fourth year running to sponsor the Airtel FUFA Awards. Airtel is committed to supporting football right from the grassroots to the national team and our support of these awards re-affirms total commitment for developing football at all levels. We thank FUFA for continually recognizing talent and pledge as a brand to continue supporting this cause as we strive to see Ugandan football players become highly regarded in Africa and across the world,” Kisakye remarked.

There are 16 categories of awards that will be given out on the night with a new category as Best Big League Player also included.

KCCA’s Allan Okello, Vipers’ Moses Waiswa and Onduparaka’s Viane Sekajugo are all in the running for the top gong whose winner will drive home.

Among the female players, Uganda Martyr’s Lubaga player Shadia Nankya, UCU Lady Cardinals ‘s goalkeeper Ruth Aturo and Uganda Crested Cranes captain Tracy Jones Akiror are vying for the best female player of the year.

Other categories include; the FUFA Upcoming Talent (FUFA Juniors League U-19), FUFA Most Promising Player Award, FUFA Coach of the Year, FUFA Best XI, FUFA Presidential Award, FUFA Fair-play Award, FUFA Individual Fairplay Award, FUFA Referee of the Year, FUFA Upcoming Referee of the Year, FUFA Beach Soccer Player of the Year, Fans’ Favourite Ugandan Player of the Year, Fans’ Favourite Ugandan Player (Foreign based), FUFA Big League MVP and the fan of the Year award.

The MVP’s and favourite players categories will be subject to a vote through the SMS one media partner.

Other partners present during the launch were Post Bank, Eco Bank, Bet Lion and Nile Breweries Limited.

Last season, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Fazila Ikwaput were the male and female Most Valuable Players respectively.

Categories of the Awards:

1 – Airtel FUFA Male Player of the Year 2018

Allan Okello (KCCA FC)

Moses Waiswa (Vipers SC)

Vianne Sekajugo (Onduparaka FC)

2 – Airtel FUFA Female Player of the Year

Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC)

Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga)

3 – FUFA Upcoming Talent (FUFA Juniors League U-19)

4 – FUFA Most Promising Player Award

5 – FUFA Coach of the Year

6 – FUFA Best XI

7 – FUFA Presidential Award

8 – FUFA Fair-play Award

9 – FUFA Individual Fairplay Award

10 – FUFA Referee of the Year

11 – FUFA Upcoming Referee of the year

12 – FUFA Beach Soccer player of the year

13 – Fans’ Favourite Ugandan player of the year

14 – Fans’ Favourite Ugandan player (Foreign based)

15 – Fan of the Year award