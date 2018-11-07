Bright Stars humble Ndejje University, ascend to second place | Uganda Premier League

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 7 – Tuesday Results):

Ndejje University 0-3 Bright Stars

Bright Stars SC Villa 2-3 KCCA

KCCA Nyamityobora 0-1 Kirinya-Jinja S.S

Kirinya-Jinja S.S BUL 0-0 URA

Bright Stars maintained their rich goal scoring form, putting three strikes past Ndejje University at the Arena of Visions in Luwero on Tuesday during match day 7 of the Uganda Premier League.

Dan Birikwalira, on loan from Vipers gave the visitors the lead on 28 minutes with a rare right footed curl past goalkeeper Derrick Emukula.

Juma Ssebaduka and John Kokas Opejo added the other goals in the 34th and 71st minutes respectively.

Birikwalira scored the opener with a beautiful curl off the weaker right foot in the 28th minute after the Ndejje University defenders hesitated to clear the ball.

Ssebaduka headed home Birikwalira’s cross from the left wing as the visitors built a 2-0 goal cushion.

Ndejje University would have pulled back at least a goal but striker Anwar Ntege missed to tap home from close range following Issa Mubiru’s cross from the left.

Bright Stars called for the first change when Rajab Kakooza replaced midfielder Henry Kiwanuka on 55 minutes.

Five minutes later, right back Andrew Kaggwa paved way for the fresh legs of Kokas Opejo.

The home team’s first change arrived in the 64th minute when former Vipers forward Emmanuel Wasswa took over Paul Ddumba’s place, and under the next minute, De Boss Kilama replaced Ntege Anwar.

Bright Stars’ captain Senkatuka connected with Birikwalira free-kick but the Lions’ goalie Emukule saved although the first assistant had also signaled for an off-side call.

Bright Stars Media

Ndejje University’s substitute Emmanuel Wasswa had free-kick parried out of danger by veteran goalkeeper Hamza Muwonge on 70 minutes.

Subsistute Opejo was well positioned to tap into an empty net following another Birikwalira cross down the left for the third goal on 71 minutes.

Juma Ssebaduka was rested for Alfred Onek in the final change for the visitors with about 15 minutes left on the clock.

The visitors would have scored their fourth goal but Senkatuka hit the up right in the second added minute after normal time.

Now, Bright Stars has scored 7 goals in two matches, following a 4-1 home win against Kirinya-Jinja S.S on Saturday.

Cautions:

Ndejje University’s Issa Mubiru was cautioned by Referee Richard Kimbowa in the 48th minute and so were Bright Stars’ duo of Augustine Kachancu and Brian Kayanja.

Fred Kajoba’s charges go second on the log on 14th points, one behind leaders KCCA who won away 3-2 against SC Villa at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Ndejje University drops to 11th as they remain on only 6 points.

In other matches played on Tuesday, BUL shared the spoils with URA in a goal-less stalemate at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

New-comers Nyamityobora suffered a 1-0 home loss to visiting Kirinya-Jinja S.S played at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Match day 7 continues on Wednesday with four matches.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Team Line Ups:

Ndejje University XI:

Derrick Emukule (G.K), Edward Kabona, Isaa Mubiru, Ronald Sseku, Ronald Odokonyero, Bernard Katetemera, Pau Ddumba, De Boss Kalama, Anwar Ntege, Noel Nasasira, Samuel Matovu

Subs:

Jeans Wokoroach (G.K), Isaac Muyanja, Emmanuel Wasswa, Fred Male, Abdallah Mwima, Dickens Kilama, Peter Ouma

Team officials:

Head coach : Raymond T. Komakech

: Raymond T. Komakech Assistant Coach: Boniface Kongo

Boniface Kongo Doctor : Abdul Chan

: Abdul Chan Official: Collins Odong

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Bright Stars XI:

Hamzah Muwonge (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Enoch Walusimbi, Faruku Katongole, Innocent Assimwe, Augustine Kacancu, Juma Sebaduka, Henry Kiwanuka, Nelson Senkatuka, Brian Kayanja, Dan Birikwalira

Subs:

Simon Tamale (G.K), Derrick Ngobi, Rajab Kakooza, Mahad Kissekka, Alfred Onek, John Kokas Opejo, Methodius Jungu

Team Officials:

Team manager : Ian Mutenda

: Ian Mutenda Head coach: Fred Kajoba

Fred Kajoba Assistant Coach : Paul Kiwanuka

: Paul Kiwanuka Doctor : Keith Walusimbi

: Keith Walusimbi Official: Stephen Lwanga

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

