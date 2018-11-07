Denmark present first test for Cricket Cranes at Division 3 Qualifiers

Courtesy

The Cricket Cranes will face Denmark in their opening game at the ICC Division 3 World Cricket League in Muscat, Oman.

Denmark is familiar opposition with both sides playing out a thriller at the Division 4 qualifiers in Malaysia early this year, a game the Cricket Cranes won by the thinnest of margins edging the Europeans by 1 run.

But with the stakes higher l, the Cricket Cranes will have to bury history fast. In the final edition of the World Cricket League all 6 teams have an opportunity to be part of a bigger share of international cricket.

The top 4 sides will be added to a new group as part of a new qualification format for the 2023 World Cup which will guarantee those sides at least 36 ODI games over two years which will be played on a home and away basis in comparison to finishing among the bottom two sides which will have only 15 ODI games over 2 years.

Therefore the fate of the players is in their own hands, they will be fighting for their own livelihood knowing that more international games means more money in the bank for them.

Captain Roger Mukasa will be looking for a great start to the tournament and a win will definitely give the Cricket Cranes the momentum to go forward.

In the other games, neighbors Kenya will be facing the hosts Oman in the battle of the top seeds and this match will set the tone for both sides. Kenya have had drama leading up to the tournament but the Simbas are wounded making them very dangerous. The hosts Oman are top seeds of the Div 3 and will want to make an impression as hosts even though most hosts have suffered in the past.

Cricket Cranes Probable XI