Express Vs Vipers: Red Eagles eager to avenge for last season’s misfortunes

Last season, when Express faced Vipers Sports Club in the Uganda Premier League, the latter smiled to two easy victories.

The reigning champions won 2-1 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium and had a goal avalanche during the 5-0 home win at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Back then, Express was in shambles and had a disorganized house, surviving relegation by a whisker.

A lot of water has gone done the drain since the two clubs last faced off.

The two sides face off on Wednesday during the first leg of the 2018/19 season at Mutesa II Wankulukuku.

Express is energized with a new playing force, technical wing and management led by city lawyer Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

The road to recovery for Express has been great and signs are eminent life is steadily returning to Wankulukuku.

The battle between the two clubs will witness a clash of egos between head coaches Xavier Martinez Espinoza and Kefa Kisala at Express.

The two coaches will teach and preach the best tactics to their respective players in a bid to win the maximum points on the day.

Vipers seek to reclaim top spot in case of a win.

Key actors:

Vipers’ goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora will be in the spot light for a reason.

The Burundian goalkeeper first trained at Express before he was snatched by Vipers under unclear circumstances.

Mutombora will need to keep on tip top form to stop Tonny Odur, Michael Birungi and company for the Red Eagles.

Vipers’ captain Tadeo Lwanga returns after a two match ban following a red card. Lwanga is expected to combine with Moses Waiswa, Duncan Sseninde to battle Express’ Mubarak Nsubuga and Davis Mayanja in an epic anticipated midfield duel.

The Express back-line led by strong man Isaac Mutanga and captain Julius Ntambi will need to be sharp throughout the game in a bid to thwart the lethal Daniel Sserunkuma Muzeyi, Abraham Ndugwa, Brian Kalumba and company.

The Vipers’ backline of Fred Okot, Bashir Asiku, Geofrey Wasswa, Yayo Lutimba will also need to keep alert for the threat posed by Odur and Congolese youngster Eric Kambale.

Finally, how the two coaches assemble their respective sides and the tactics deployed on the evening will also mean a great deal and have an overwhelming impact.

Kisala loves to play offensive football and adjusts according to demand and situation. The Mexican Espinoza, too, is a keen tactician with great tactics of offense and defensive strategy.

The better coach on the evening with spot on tactics will definitely win the game.

Express has the home fans who are back to life with the renaissance of the club under Kiwanuka’s regime.