Kiryowa Kiwanuka: Express F.C is a way of life

Express F.C chairman Kiryowa Kiwanuka has branded the club as a way of life.

Addressing journalists and invited during the official launch of a new club partner (Betway) at Hotel Africana in Kampala, a jolly Kiwanuka noted;

Express is a way of life. It is personal. We all love Express and we live it. It is passion

Kiwanuka continues with the rebuilding process of the oldest football club in Uganda, founded in 1957.

For a club that nearly survived the drop zone to the second-tier league, change in top leadership status was a move that the top club directors sought and thought would quickly bring on board immediate results.

A week after his appointment as the club chairperson, Kiwanuka who succeeded Hajji Hassan Bulwadda embarked on the process to strengthen the structures – administratively, technically and revamp the huge fans’ base across the country.

The former Uganda Golf Union president blessed the club new slogan “Express FC Mukwano Gw’abangi Ndibba Yokka”, loosely translated “Express FC friends of many, football only”, a move engineered to wipe away violence from the albeit harsh fans.

Just seven days since taking office, Kiwanuka brought on board the club’s first partner, Equity Bank.

Weeks later, Uganda Breweries Limited, Buganda Land Board and Dash media (match day events organizers) also came on board.

The latest arrival of the main sponsors (Betway) on the bandwagon with a hefty Shs 400M sponsorship package for the 2018/19 is envisaged as a break through moment for the Red Eagles outfit that previously struggled in and out.

If the sponsors are happy, the game of football will be happy. I pledge total support towards this world-wide football partner we have brought on board. Betway brings cash, knowledge transfer and technical support. The discussions started three months ago. The contract signed is at least three years. The executive’s first concern when we took over three months ago was discipline and we shall promote that right from the management team through to the players to the fans. We promise to give you a disciplined fan base because we believe in good cooperate governance, accountability and transparency.

Part of Betway’s sponsorship for Express will include the stadium naming rights, main shirt sponsor, kit sponsor (home, away, neutral, training and travel kits) as well as pledge to offer assistance towards the gym services for the players.

Express is coached by former club legend Kefa Kisala.