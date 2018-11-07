Maroons detain Ondu on Mwebaze return for first win

Results

Maroons 2-1 Onduparaka

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Maroons earned their first victory of the season by edging Onduparaka 2-1 on Asaph Mwebaze’s first return to Luzira as an opposing coach.

The match attracted a lot of attention with Mwebaze the man in focus as he took Onduparaka to Luzira where the gaffer has spent almost all his coaching career before the move to Arua.

The hosts didn’t disappoint as they started well and got in front in the 28th minute through Solomon Walusimbi who had also netted the equaliser against Police on Sunday.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Rashid Agau, also scorer against the Cops made it 2-0 in the 66th minute with his third goal of the campaign.

Gaddafi Gadinho pulled one back for the Caterpillars three minutes to time to ensure a tense finish for the home side that hadn’t won a game in six outings.

Onduparaka dropped to seventh on the log with 11 points while Maroons jumped out of the relegation zone for the first time to 13th with five points.