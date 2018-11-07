Maroons Vs Ondu Preview: Mwebaze returns to Prisons Ground

Wednesday November 7

Maroons Vs Onduparaka – Prisons Grounds, Luzira 4.30pm

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

For the first time in his coaching career, Asaph Mwebaze will be in the visitors’ dugout when Maroons host Onduparaka at Prisons Grounds, Luzira.

The outspoken tactician has been in charge of the Prisons club for more than a decade but will be eager to inflict damage on the side with the Caterpillars.

“Its kind of strange but that’s the nature of our job,” said Mwebaze. “I am professional and all the effort will be to see that my team picks maximum points,” he added.

Mwebaze was replaced by George ‘Best’ Nsimbe but the latter has guided the team to just two points in six games and find themselves down the table.

Besides Mwebaze, players Richard Ayiko and Abel Eturude also face former pay masters.

Onduparaka, 6th on the log with 11 points have an opportunity to climb up to 3rd with maximum points while Maroons will leave the base of the table with a win.

Herman Wasswa, Rashid Agau and Solomon Walusimbi will hope to trouble the Caterpillars backline manned by Rashid Toha but must be wary of the threat posed by Vianney Sekajugo up front.