Mbarara maintain good start with win at PBA

by Ismael Kiyonga
  • Paidha Black Angels 0-2 Mbarara City
Goals from Steven Kabuye and Karim Ndugwa earned Mbarara City their fourth win in seven games to continue with a good start in the league.

Following a goalless first half, the visitors got the breakthrough in the 57th minute when Steven Kabuye registered his name on the score sheet.

Karim Ndugwa, on loan from Wakiso Giants made the points safe with a second after 72 minutes to pile more pressure on early relegation candidates, Paidha Black Angels.

Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s men are now 5th on the 16-team log with 13 points, two behind joint table leaders KCCA and Vipers while Paidha are second from bottom with four points.

