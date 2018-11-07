Missed penalty, controversial strike headline Express, Vipers draw

Express 1-1 Vipers

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Express Football Club fans bitterly protested Vipers equalizer during the one-all draw at the Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku on Wednesday.

Tonny Odur’s first half penalty was cancelled out by a late-late volley from second half substitute Tito Okello.

Bar the two goals, either sides would have scored at least two more had the respective players carried their scoring boots.

Odur, Kambale and Birungi faltered where it mattered most for Express and Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma blasted wide a first half penalty.

At the start of the game, former Express left back Yayo Lutimba had a shot from distance sail out as early as the 5th minute.

Moments later, it was Express’ turn but Michael Birungi volleyed over the bar from 20 yards.

In the 10th minute, Express left back Dissan Galiwango checked Vipers’ Burundian goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora with a teasing cross that flew over the goal bar.

Birungi once again missed with a half volley ballooned into the skies on 12 minutes.

On the quarter hour mark, Tom Masiko released Dan Sserunkuma into space. The dread locked forward looped the ball over from an acute angle.

Masiko fired over the bar with a rare left footed shot 25 yards away from goal on 20 minutes.e

Express FC missed the chance to take the lead but striker Odur shot over the bar after getting one on one with Vipers’ goalkeeper Fabien Mutombora in the 20th minute.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Odur struck the opener with a cool finish off a well taken penalty in the 28th minute after Ibrahim Kayiwa had been brought down in the area by defender Ibrahim Kiyemba.

The Red Eagles smiled to the dressing rooms for the mandatory half time break with the treasured slim 1-0 lead.

At the start of the second stanza, Vipers introduced Abraham Ndugwa for Moses Waiswa who had had a silent opening 45 minutes.

Eric Kambale became the first player to be cautioned by referee Ronaldie Kirangwa on 59 minutes for unsporting conduct.

Vipers called for the second change with 22 minutes left as Tito Okello replaced Sserunkuma.

Odur got cautioned for protesting a referee’s decision on 70 minutes. By this time, Express played the cautious way as Vipers desperately sought for the equalizer.

Left footed winger Duncan Sseninde replaced Masiko with 12 minutes to go as the Venoms pushed numbers forward.

Vipers found the equalizer through Okello who chested a high ball all alone in the area but he volleyed past goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga in a seemingly offside position.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The visitors celebrated as the home players and fans protested but the goal stood.

Express defender Isaac Mutanga limped out for Shafiq Nana Kakeeto with 5 minutes to go.

Express technical bench further made amendments with Davis Mayanja and Mubaraka Nsubuga introduced for Badru Nsubuga and Ibrahim Kayiwa respectively.

A point earned for Vipers pushes them to second place on 15 points, just like KCCA.

Express remains in 5th place on 12 points.

Match Day 7 | Wednesday Results

Express 1-1 Vipers

Maroons 2-1 Onduparaka

Police 2-1 Tooro United

Paidha Black Angels 0-2 Mbarara City

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Mathias Muwanga (G.K), Julius Ntambi (Captain), Dissan Galiwango, Arthur Kiggundu, Isaac Mutanga (85’ Shafik Nana Kakeeto), Pius Mbidde, Michael Birungi, Badru Nsubuga (80’ Mubaraka Nsubuga), Tony Odur, Ibrahim Kayiwa (90’ Davis Mayanja), Eric Kambale

Subs Not Used: Tonny Kyameera (G.K), Charles Musoke, Billy Nkata, Joel Male

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Fred Okot, Yayo Kato Lutimba, Ibrahim, Geofrey Wasswa, Tadeo Lwanga (Captain), Noah Wafula, Moses Waiswa (46’ Abraham Ndugwa), Daniel Sserunkuma Muzeyi (58’ Tito Okello) Tom Masiko (68’ Duncan Sseninde)

Subs Not Used: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Bashir Asiku, Brian Kalumba

Match Officials