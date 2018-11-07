Police, Tooro United seek redemption

Wednesday November 07

Police Vs Tooro United – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4.30pm

Tooro United Media

Police and Tooro seek a return to winning ways when they face off at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday.

The two sides come into the game on the back of draws with Cops drawing at the death against Maroons while Tooro drew goalless with Onduparaka at Buhinga.

The hosts will still be without forward Ronald Nyanzi who also missed the previous two games but will hope Norman Ojik returns to his form.

Juma Balinya and Ben Ocen will be eager to maintain form while the visitors will look to Allan Kayiwa for inspiration