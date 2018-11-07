Football

Police, Tooro United seek redemption

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
TwitterFacebook

Wednesday November 07

  • Police Vs Tooro United – StarTimes stadium, Lugogo 4.30pm
Tooro United Media
Fans at Buhinga Stadium watching Tooro United against Onduparaka

Police and Tooro seek a return to winning ways when they face off at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo on Wednesday.

The two sides come into the game on the back of draws with Cops drawing at the death against Maroons while Tooro drew goalless with Onduparaka at Buhinga.

The hosts will still be without forward Ronald Nyanzi who also missed the previous two games but will hope Norman Ojik returns to his form.

Juma Balinya and Ben Ocen will be eager to maintain form while the visitors will look to Allan Kayiwa for inspiration

You May Also Like

Airtel Uganda injects 100M into 2018 FUFA Awards

LIVE: 2018-19 Uganda Premier League | Match Day 7 Updates

Maroons Vs Ondu Preview: Mwebaze returns to Prisons Ground

Leave a Reply