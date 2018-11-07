Team Uganda off to Togo for FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup

FIBA

Team Uganda has today (Wednesday, November 7) been flagged off for the 2018 FIBA 3×3 Africa Cup.

The second edition of the continental showpiece will again take place in Lome, Togo from November 9-11.

Uganda’s team is made up of locally based players. The women’s team has Africa’s top ranked 3×3 player Jamila Nansinkombi, and JKL Lady Dolphins teammates Ritah Imanishimwe and Hope Akello who are joined by UCU Lady Canons Sarah Ageno.

Seasoned 3×3 star Tony Drileba leads the men’s cast that has City Oilers teammate James Okello, Warriors’ guard Mark Opiyo and forward Mike Madol who features for Power in the national league.

Uganda that made the tournament by virtue of being the top ranked country on the continent is housed in Pool A alongside Cape Verde and Ghana in the women’s category.

The men’s Group C opponents are Cape Verde and Nigeria.

A total of 12 teams in each category will compete at the second edition of the annual tournament in which Uganda finished eighth and third in the men and women’s categories respectively last year.

Travelling Contingent

Officials

Ambrose Tashobya.

Hamza Nyambogo

Players

Women

Jamila Nansikombi (JKL Lady Dolphins)

Ritah Imanishimwe (JKL Lady Dolphins)

Sarah Ageno (UCU Lady Canons)

Hope Akello (JKL Lady Dolphins)

Men

James Okello (City Oilers)

Mark Opiyo Okidi (Warriors)

Mike Madol (Power)

Tony Drilleba (City Oilers)

Groups & Fixtures (EAT)

Women: Uganda Cape Verde and Ghana

Nov 9: Uganda vs Cape Verde – 3:20 pm

Nov 9: Uganda vs Ghana – 6:40 pm

Men: Uganda, Cape Verde and Nigeria