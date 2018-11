Uganda in Pool C at Safari Sevens

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

The draws for this weekend’s Safari sevens to be played at RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi were conducted on Wednesday morning.

Uganda’s A side is housed in Pool C alongside Portugal, Kenya Morans and national sevens champions Homeboyz.

Pool B has Spain, Samurai, Red Wailers and Uganda’s B side.

Kenya, who are the defending champions of the tournament, play Namibia, Apache and Kenya Cup side Mwamba RFC.

Safari 7s Draw

Pool A: Kenya Shujaa, Namibia, Apache, Mwamba

Pool B: Spain, Samurai, Red Wailers, Uganda II

Pool C: Portugal, Uganda, Kenya Morans, Homeboyz.

Safari 7s Order of Play

Saturday, November 10

Pool B: Samurai vs Red Wailers: 10.00am

Pool B: Spain vs Emerging Uganda: 10.22am

Pool C: Uganda vs Morans: 10.44am

Pool C: Portugal vs Menengai Cream Homeboyz: 11.06am

Pool A: Namibia vs Apache: 11.28am

Pool A: Shujaa vs Stanbic Mwamba 11.50am

BREAK

Pool B: Samurai vs Emerging Uganda: 1.00pm

Pool B: Spain vs Red Wailers: 1.22pm

Pool C: Uganda vs Menengai Cream Homeboyz: 1.44pm

Pool C: Portugal vs Morans: 2.06pm

Pool A: Namibia vs Stanbic Mwamba: 2.28pm

Pool A: Shujaa vs Apache: 2.50pm

BREAK