Willa late goal earns Police first home win of the season

Police 2-1 Tooro United

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Police Football Club registered their first home win of the season, defeating Tooro United 2-1 at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo.

Second half goals from Ashraf Mugume and Captain Paul Willa cancelled Steven Omvia’s first half strike to help the Cops earn maximum points.

Tooro United came into the game on the back of a poor run of results since beating BUL away from home and started the game like a side whose back was on the wall.

Omvia fired the side ahead inside six minutes, a lead they maintained until the half time break.

After recess, there was no sense of urgency to add to their lead as they played casualty and took time to restart at every dead ball. Time and again head coach Wasswa Bbosa signaled to his players to slow don play and take their time.

Police started pressing hard for equalizer and head coach Abdallah Mubiru called off Ruben Kimera who was largely ineffective replacing him with Andrew Okiring.

With under 20 minutes to play, Tooro United lost the ball in midfield and casually closed down Ashraf Mugume who launched a rocket for the equalizer.

Tooro United then started to push for the second with Allan Kayiwa, Simon Ssrunkuma, Mhad Kakooza and Davis Ssali who was introduced for Simon Okwi all pushing forward.

Police goalie saved Kakooza’s shot from outside the area while Sserunkuma’s free kick from the edge of the area smashed the cross bar as Police escaped.

In the final ten minutes it was Police pushing for the winner. The Cop had three corners in succession, and scored on the fourth. Tooro United were drawn in at the near post on a short corner kick leaving Paul Will unmarked at the far post to slot in the winner.

Tooro’s efforts to find the equalizer did not materialize, suffering their fourth defeat of the season. The side stays put in 12th place with 5 points.

The win was the firs for Police at home and they maintained their 9th place on the table with 10 points from 7 games.