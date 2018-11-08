FMU saga forces Mangat out of  Mbale rally 

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Despite having high odds of claiming this year’s National Rally Championship, Jas Mangat has chosen to pull out of the title chase with just days to the 2018 season finale in Mbale.

The crew missed out on Thursday’s scrutineering.

“Mangat chose not to drive because of the ongoing issues with FMU about Pearl points. Although he is sure he has high chances to win over others. He thought people might think he took advantage over the situation,” said a close source in the team.

Last week, FMU passed the Pearl Rally decision deducting points from all crews that ran in group S and instead scored then in national points. Mangat had his points retained having clicked all requirements for an ARC event.

The decision elevated Mangat from third position to the top of the NRC standings with five points ahead of Ronald Sebuguzi as well as 10 points more than another title rival Susan Muwonge.

Mangat has had an impressive season despite registering only three finishes of the previous six events.

He has two wins from Mbarara and Jinja rally as well as a second position from Pearl rally. Two DNFs from Masaka and Hoima and an absentia in Fort Portal rally.

This year, the Pili Pili Rally Team driver was fighting for his fourth NRC title.

The NRC title battle mainly remains between Susan Muwonge and Ronald Sebuguzi.