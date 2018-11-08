FUFA bans referees after horror show in Express – Vipers draw

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

FUFA has accorded punishments to the three of the four officials who handed the Express – Vipers game at Mutesa II Stadium,Wankulukuku on Match Day 7 of the 2018-19 Uganda Premier League.

The decision follows Vipers’ controversial goal, the equalizer during the one-all draw where the scorer, Tito Okello was clearly off-side before he received the ball to score.

The affected officials are Ronald Kirangwa (center referee), Lydia Nantabo Wanyama (first assistant) and Samuel Kakembo (second assistant referee).

Kakembo has been banned for five years, Kirangwa takes three years off and Nantabo who was the first assistant takes three months.

A statement released by FUFA barely 24 hours later reads;

This is to notify all stakeholders that, upon the advice of the Referees Disciplinary Panel and the FUFA Referees Standing Committee, FUFA has banned three officials of match number 54 of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League played on Wednesday 7th November 2018 at Muteesa II Stadium – Wankulukuku. The 2nd Assistant Referee Mr. Kakembo Samuel is banned from performing refereeing services of all FUFA organised and sanctioned Competitions for a period of 5 years. The Centre Referee Mr. Kirangwa Ronald is banned from performing refereeing services of all FUFA organised and sanctioned Competitions for a period of 3 years. The 1st Assistant Referee Ms. Nantabo Lydia Wanyama is banned from performing refereeing services of all FUFA organised and sanctioned Competitions for a period of 60 days. The 3 match officials (Centre Referee, 1st Assistant and 2nd Assistant) have been forwarded to FUFA Committee for Match Integrity for further investigation and decision.

Meanwhile, the fourth official for the game, William Oloya remains unaffected.

After the fateful game, Police reacted swiftly to save the referees from the wrath of the fans who wanted to beat them up.