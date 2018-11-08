FUFA Big League: Fresh entrants Light S.S.S shock Entebbe, Wakiso Giants remain win-less | Elgon Group

2018/19 FUFA Big League

Match Day 2

Elgon Group:

Kataka 0-0 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council Entebbe 1-2 Light S.S.S

Light S.S.S Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos 1-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Doves All Stars 1-0 UPDF

Rwenzori Group:

Bumate United 0-2 Kiboga Young

Kiboga Young Proline 3-1 Ntinda United

Ntinda United Dove 1-0 Kitara

Kitara Kira United 1-2 Kabale Sharp

Newly promoted FUFA Big league club Light Secondary School from Soroti shocked seasoned Entebbe F.C 2-1 over a moist Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium turf, on Thursday.

Captain Nathan Oloro gave the visitors the lead on 23 minutes. Ten minutes later, Simon Otim’s charges doubled the lead through lanky striker Godfrey Otika.

Entebbe FC pulled at least a goal through Solomon Wafula who tapped home a spilled ball by the goalkeeper following a venomous shot from Brunno Sserunkuma on the stroke of half time.

Moments earlier, Entebbe had lost the services of their key midfielder Muhammed Sharif Ochaya through injury towards the end of the first 45 minutes.

2-1 it ended in favour of the visitors after solid defending in the second stanza.

Light S.S now gets to four points in two matches as Entebbe remained on one point from the goal-less away draw at UPDF on match day one.

For the second time in a row, free spending Wakiso Giants were engaged in a scoring draw during the one all stalemate away to Jinja Municipal Council Hippos at Kakindu Stadium.

Wakiso Giants’ Ivan Kiweewa converted a penalty to cancel out Ibrahim Nsimbe’s opener.

Doves All Stars stopped the peace keeping UPDF 1-0 at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Sabir Edema scored the lone goal on the day.

In the Rwenzori group, Kiboga Young outwitted Bumate United 2-0 at the Christ High School play ground in Bundibugyo district with Isaac Otto on target twice.

Proline condemned Ntinda United to their second loss, winning 3-1 at the Star Times Stadium in Lugogo in Kampala.

Ivan Bogere grabbed a hat-trick for Proline and James Wambedde scored Ntinda United’s consolation.

Masindi based Dove beat 2017/18 losing play off finalists Kitara 1-0 with the winner coming in the 90th minute through Brian Muruli.

Meanhwile, Kabale Sharp picked a crucial 2-1 away win over Kira United at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Fiat Cleophas gave the visiting team the lead on 14 minutes. Kira United equalized 12 minutes later.

Fred Kalanzi scored his second goal of the campaign and the match winner off a well converted penalty with 10 minutes to play.

Kiboga Young now leads the Rwenzori group with six points out of the possible six.

The FUFA Big league will resume on Sunday, 11th November 2018.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the top-flight division by the close of business of the FUFA Big league business in May 2019.

Sunday, November 11, 2018: