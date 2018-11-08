FUFA Big League: Newcomers Dove, Kiboga Young register victories | Rwenzori Group

2018/19 FUFA Big League

Match Day 2 (Rwenzori Group):

Bumate United 0-2 Kiboga Young

Kiboga Young Proline 3-1 Ntinda United

Ntinda United Dove 1-0 Kitara

Kitara Kira United 1-2 Kabale Sharp

Elgon Group:

Kataka 0-0 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council Entebbe 1-2 Light S.S

Light S.S Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos 1-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Doves All Stars 1-0 UPDF

Proline Media

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) second tier division, the FUFA Big League continued with match day two action across the country.

In the Elgon group, newly promoted sides Kiboga Young and Dove from Masindi picked up “sweet” victories.

Kiboga Young defeated Bumate United 2-0 away at the Christ High School play-ground in Bundibugyo district.

Isaac Otto scored a brace in the match.

Masindi based Dove Football Club was the other new entrant with a win on the day, edging last year’s play off losing finalist Kitara by a lone goal scored by Brian Muruli on the stroke of full time.

In the other matches, Proline won 3-1 against Ntinda United at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

Ivan Bogere notched a hat-trick, the first of the season and James Wambedde got the consolation for Ntinda United.

This was the second loss for Ntinda United having lost 3-0 in the opening match against Kireka United.

Meanwhile, Kira United fell to 2-1 at their Mandela National Stadium home to visiting Kabale Sharp.

Abdallah Ssenyonga was on target for Kira United in the 26th minute to cancel Fiat Cleophas’ earlier strike on the quarter hour mark.

2014/15 FUFA Big league top scorer Fred Kalanzi converted an 80th minute penalty for Kabale Sharp to grab maximum points.

The Elgon group games saw JMC Hippos hold Wakiso Giants to a one all draw at Kakindu Stadium.

After a goal-less first half, Ibrahim Nsimbe scored the opener for JMC Hippos. Ivan Kiweewa scored the equalizing penalty.

Sabir Edema scored the winning goal in Doves All Stars’ 1-0 win over UPDF at the Green Light Stadium.

Allan Kabonge’s Entebbe lost 2-1 to Soroti’s Light S.S.S at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Captain Nathan Oloro and Godfrey Otika netted for Light S.S and former Proline player Solomon Wafula picked up the consolation for Entebbe.

The Kataka – Bukedea Town Council duel failed to produce any goal.

The FUFA Big league will resume on Sunday, 11th November 2018.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the top flight division by the close of business of the FUFA Big league business in May 2019.

Sunday, November 11, 2018: