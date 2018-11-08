FUFA Big League: Wakiso Giants, Entebbe, Proline seek maiden victories

2018/19 FUFA Big League

Thursday, 8th November 2018:

Rwenzori Group:

Bumate United Vs Kiboga Young – Christ High School play-ground, Bundibugyo

Proline Vs Ntinda United – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Dove Vs Kitara – Katusabe Dove ground, Masindi

Kira United Vs Kabale Sharp – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Elgon Group:

Kataka Vs Bukedea Town Council – CRO Sansiro Stadium, Mbale

Entebbe Vs Light S.S.S – Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos Vs Wakiso Giants – Kakindu Stadium, Jinja

Doves All Stars Vs UPDF – Green Light Stadium, Arua

The FUFA Big League returns on Thursday, November 8, 2018 with eight match day two games.

There will be four matches per group (Rwenzori and Elgon).

Shafiq Bisaso’s Proline, relegated from the top tier last season is at home to Ntinda United, at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo.

Proline’s opening game was the goal-less away draw to Kitara at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima while Ntinda suffered a 3-0 home loss to visiting Kireka United.

Other Rwenzori fixtures will see Bumate United up against newly promoted Kiboga Young at the Christ High school play ground in Bundibugyo.

Masindi based Doves face Kitara at the Katusabe Dove ground, a virgin play ground that will be used for the very first time.

At the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, on-form Kira United hosts Kabale Sharp.

The four Elgon group games will see Kataka host Bukedea Town Council at the CRO Sansiro stadium in Mbale.

Kataka drew goal-less with Doves All Stars in Arua last Thursday but won 1-0 against Nebbi Central a day later in Nebbi.

Allan Kabonge’s Entebbe lock horns with newly promoted Light S.S.S at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Jinja Municipal Council is pitted against big spenders Wakiso Giants at Kakindu Stadium and Arua based Doves All Stars hosts their second match at the Green Light Stadium, against UPDF.

Like Entebbe and Proline, UPDF were relegated from the Uganda Premier League last season.

“Every game played in the FUFA Big League is like a cup finale. We are set to use our chances because we need maximum points” Allan Kabonge told Kawowo Sports ahead of Entebbe’s duel with Light S.S.S.

Currently, Kireka United leads the Rwenzori group whilst Kataka is aloft the rest in the Elgon group.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the top flight division by the close of business of the FUFA Big league business in May 2019.

Other Games:

