Galatasaray forward to lead Cape Verde’s surge against Uganda Cranes

AFCON 2019 Qualifiers (Group L):

Uganda Cranes Vs Cape Verde

17th November 2018

At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (4 PM)

*Entry Fees: 15,000 (Ordinary Tickets), 50,000 (VIP) & 150,000 (VVIP)

Galatasaray Football club winger Garry Mendes Rodrigues is part of the Cape Verde team that will travel to Uganda in the up-coming group L AFCON 2019 qualifier at Mandela National Stadium on 17th November 2018.

The Dutch born Cape Verde player is among the nine forwards that also include; Ricardo Gomes (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia), Julio Tavares (Dijon, France) and Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg, France).

There are 24 players on the Rui Aguas team that will travel to Kampala next week for game.

Of these, there are only two locally based players that is Emerson of Académica da Praia and Papalele of Mindelense.

The team has three goalkeepers Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Thierry Graça (Estoril, Portugal) and Elber Evora (Feyenoord, Netherlands).

The defenders on the team are; Carlos Ponck (CD Aves, Portugal), Nivaldo Santos (Concordia, Romania), Stopira (MOL Vidi, Hungary), Tiago Almeida (Academico Viseu, Portugal), Gege (Al Feiha, Saudi Arabia), Fernando Varela (PAOK, Greece) and Jeffrey Fortes (Excelsior, Netherlands).

The midfield department has players as Bruno Leite (FK Haugesund, Norway), Danilson da Cruz (Nancy Lorraine, France) Emerson (Académica da Praia, Cape Verde), Nuno Rocha (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Babanco (Feirense, Portugal) and Helder Tavares (Tondela, Portugal).

Winger Rodrigues leads the cast of forwards that has Platini (Poli Lasi, Romania), Ryan Mendes (Al Sharjah, United Arab Emirates), Julio Tavares (Dijon, France), Papalele (Mindelense, Cape Verde), Djaniny (Al Ahli SC, Saudi Arabia), Heldon (Al Taawon, Saudi Arabia), Ricardo Gomes (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia) and Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg, France).

After four matches, Uganda leads the group L standings with 10 points.

Tanzania has five, Cape Verde with four and Lesotho is bottom on three points.

As Uganda Cranes battle Cape Verde in Kampala, Lesotho shall play host to Tanzania at the Setsoto stadium in Maseru city.

The best two countries after the qualifiers will qualify for the final tournament.

The 2019 edition of the AFCON finals will accommodate a maximum of 24 teams, the highest number of countries ever to play at the biggest continental footballing fiesta in Africa.

The Full Cape Verde Team summoned:

Goal keepers:

Vozinha (AEL Limassol, Cyprus), Thierry Graça (Estoril, Portugal) and Elber Evora (Feyenoord, Netherlands)

Defenders:

Carlos Ponck (CD Aves, Portugal), Nivaldo Santos (Concordia, Romania), Stopira (MOL Vidi, Hungary), Tiago Almeida (Academico Viseu, Portugal), Gege (Al Feiha, Saudi Arabia), Fernando Varela (PAOK, Greece) and Jeffrey Fortes (Excelsior, Netherlands)

Midfielders:

Bruno Leite (FK Haugesund, Norway), Danilson da Cruz (Nancy Lorraine, France) Emerson (Académica da Praia, Cape Verde), Nuno Rocha (Universitatea Craiova, Romania), Babanco (Feirense, Portugal), Helder Tavares (Tondela, Portugal)

Strikers:

Platini (Poli Iasi, Romania), Ryan Mendes (Al Sharjah, United Arab Emirates), Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray, Turkey), Julio Tavares (Dijon, France), Papalele (Mindelense, Cape Verde), Djaniny (Al Ahli SC, Saudi Arabia), Heldon (Al Taawon, Saudi Arabia), Ricardo Gomes (Partizan Belgrade, Serbia), Nuno da Costa (Strasbourg, France)

