Large field to grace 10th Chairman’s Golf Cup in Entebbe

10th Afrisafe Chairman’s Golf Cup:

Main Event: Saturday, November 10, 2018

Saturday, November 10, 2018 At Entebbe Golf Club

*Mode of Play: Stable ford (Full Handicap)

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The beauty for the game of golf is that uniqueness to provide the plat form for its players to gather, socialize (network) as they happily enjoy the action on-going.

This weekend, the 10th edition of the Afrisafe Chairman’s Golf cup returns to necessitate that key plat form.

At least 220 golfers will convey at the par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf course to engage themselves in the 2018 Afrisafe chairman’s golf club, whose mode of play is stable ford (full handicap).

The main sponsors (Afrisafe) have already guaranteed a Shs 80M sponsorship package made public during a press briefing at Redstone House in Bugolobi on Wednesday.

Two cars for holes in One:

The stakes are already raised; there are two high end cars (Jeep Grand Cherokee and Fiat fullback pick up estimated at $ 88,000 and 42,600 Euros) from spear motors limited will be given away to the lucky golfer with a hole in one shot on holes 6 and 12.

Kwame Ejau, the chairman of Afrisafe expresses delight about the continued cordial relationship with the Afrisafe Risk Consultants has with Entebbe club, arguably East Africa’s oldest golfing facility.

We decided to raise the stakes with two splendid cars, in order to raise the competition and hallmark our great history with the oldest club in Uganda, and one of the oldest in East Africa, which spans 9 years from the past tournaments with our related companies. The two cars are what befits greatness for the club and to the lucky golfers who will grace the greens to honour such a great and historic event

The Entebbe golf club chairman Twinemanzi Tumubweine articulates with gratitude to Afrisafe for the continued breath of life towards the game of golf, and in particular the Entebbe golf club;

Afrisafe has been a loyal partner over the years and this continued commitment, we will give the golfers a greatly organized tournament this weekend.

The insurance gurus will be joined by other partners as Uganda Breweries Limited, Marasa Africa and CBA Bank to make the event a complete success.

Already the professional golfers completed their action on Wednesday with Lake Victoria Serena Golf club pro Fred Wanzala playing three-under 68 to win the paid ranks catergory.

Wanzala will pocket the biggest percentage of the Shs 7M total kitty from Afrisafe.

The main event will take place on Saturday as golfers in the various groups await different prizes at the official prize giving ceremony.