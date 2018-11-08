Uganda teams for Safari Sevens named

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda’s two teams to feature at the Safari Sevens this weekend at RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi have been named.

Seasoned Sevens players as Joseph Aredo, Aaron Ofoyirwoth and Desire Ayera will lead Uganda’s A side. The trio are joined by Isaac Massa and Muhammad Haruna who were part of the national side for the first time at the recently concluded Africa Sevens in Tunisia.

Kevin Kermundu and Paul Epilo who were impressive for Buffaloes during the national sevens last season have also been included in the team.

Meanwhile, Stephen Alur will captain Uganda’s B side and will be assisted by Raymond Emanzi. Buffaloes’ William Seguya, Ali Hayder, Dalton Kato and William Nkore are some of the players that make up Emerging Uganda team.

Uganda’s Squad

1. Joseph Aredo (C)

2. Isaac Massa (VC)

3. Aaron Ofoyrwoth

4. Haruna Muhammad

5. Tawfiq Bagalana

6. Daudi Semwami

7. Desire Ayera

8. Joel Opio Papi

9. Levis Ocen

10. Kevin Kermundu

11. Paul Epilo

12. Innocent Gwoktho

Uganda II (Emerging Uganda)

1. Stephen Alul (C)

2. Raymond Emanzi (VC)

3. William Nkore

4. Dalton Kato

5. Dennis Etwau

6. Johnson Bayiga

7. David Wako

8. Ivan Otema

9. Faraj Odugo

10. Sexton Okeny

11. Ali Hayder

12. Wilfred Seguya

Safari 7s Pools & Fixtures

Pool A: Kenya Shujaa, Namibia, Apache, Mwamba

Pool B: Spain, Samurai, Red Wailers, Uganda II

Pool C: Portugal, Uganda, Kenya Morans, Homeboyz.

Saturday, November 10

Pool B: Samurai vs Red Wailers: 10.00am

Pool B: Spain vs Emerging Uganda: 10.22am

Pool C: Uganda vs Morans: 10.44am

Pool C: Portugal vs Menengai Cream Homeboyz: 11.06am

Pool A: Namibia vs Apache: 11.28am

Pool A: Shujaa vs Stanbic Mwamba 11.50am

BREAK

Pool B: Samurai vs Emerging Uganda: 1.00pm

Pool B: Spain vs Red Wailers: 1.22pm

Pool C: Uganda vs Menengai Cream Homeboyz: 1.44pm

Pool C: Portugal vs Morans: 2.06pm

Pool A: Namibia vs Stanbic Mwamba: 2.28pm

Pool A: Shujaa vs Apache: 2.50pm

BREAK