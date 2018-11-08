Uganda teams for Safari Sevens named

Uganda’s two teams to feature at the Safari Sevens this weekend at RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi have been named.
Seasoned Sevens players as Joseph Aredo, Aaron Ofoyirwoth and Desire Ayera will lead Uganda’s A side. The trio are joined by Isaac Massa and Muhammad Haruna who were part of the national side for the first time at the recently concluded Africa Sevens in Tunisia.
Kevin Kermundu and Paul Epilo who were impressive for Buffaloes during the national sevens last season have also been included in the team.
Meanwhile, Stephen Alur will captain Uganda’s B side and will be assisted by Raymond Emanzi. Buffaloes’ William Seguya, Ali Hayder, Dalton Kato and William Nkore are some of the players that make up Emerging Uganda team.
Uganda’s Squad
1. Joseph Aredo (C)
2. Isaac Massa (VC)
3. Aaron Ofoyrwoth
4. Haruna Muhammad
5. Tawfiq Bagalana
6. Daudi Semwami
7. Desire Ayera
8. Joel Opio Papi
9. Levis Ocen
10. Kevin Kermundu
11. Paul Epilo
12. Innocent Gwoktho
Uganda II (Emerging Uganda)
1. Stephen Alul (C)
2. Raymond Emanzi (VC)
3. William Nkore
4. Dalton Kato
5. Dennis Etwau
6. Johnson Bayiga
7. David Wako
8. Ivan Otema
9. Faraj Odugo
10. Sexton Okeny
11. Ali Hayder
12. Wilfred Seguya
Safari 7s Pools & Fixtures
- Pool A: Kenya Shujaa, Namibia, Apache, Mwamba
- Pool B: Spain, Samurai, Red Wailers, Uganda II
- Pool C: Portugal, Uganda, Kenya Morans, Homeboyz.
- Pool B: Samurai vs Red Wailers: 10.00am
- Pool B: Spain vs Emerging Uganda: 10.22am
- Pool C: Uganda vs Morans: 10.44am
- Pool C: Portugal vs Menengai Cream Homeboyz: 11.06am
- Pool A: Namibia vs Apache: 11.28am
- Pool A: Shujaa vs Stanbic Mwamba 11.50am
- Pool B: Samurai vs Emerging Uganda: 1.00pm
- Pool B: Spain vs Red Wailers: 1.22pm
- Pool C: Uganda vs Menengai Cream Homeboyz: 1.44pm
- Pool C: Portugal vs Morans: 2.06pm
- Pool A: Namibia vs Stanbic Mwamba: 2.28pm
- Pool A: Shujaa vs Apache: 2.50pm
- Pool B: Red Wailers vs Emerging Uganda: 4.00pm
- Pool B: Spain vs Samurai: 4.22pm
- Pool C: Morans vs Menengai Cream Homeboyz: 4.44pm
- Pool C: Portugal vs Uganda: 5.06pm
- Pool A: Apache vs Stanbic Mwamba: 5.28pm
- Pool A: Shujaa vs Namibia: 5.50pm