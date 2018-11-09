CAF Champions League: Vipers date Sudanese opposition | Preliminary round

CAF Champions League 2018/19:

Preliminary Round: El Merreikh (Sudan) Vs Vipers (Uganda) – 27/28 November (Tue-Wed) & 4/5 December (Tue-Wed)

First Round [14-16 December (Fri-Sat-Sun) & 21-23 December (Fri-Sat-Sun)]:

El Merreikh (Sudan) or Vipers (Uganda) Vs Gamtel (Gambia) or Club Sportif Constantinois (Algeria)

Reigning Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club will face Sudan’s El Merreikh S.C during the first hurdle (preliminary round) of the 23rd edition of the CAF Champions league.

Martinez Espinoza’s charges would championed the 2017/18 Uganda Premier league travel to Khartoum for the first leg between 27th and 28th November before the return leg at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende between 4th and 5th December

The winner on aggregate between Vipers and El Merreikh will face the winner of Gamtel (Gambia) or Algeria’s Club Sportif Constantinois in mid December 2018.

In some of the other eagerly awaited matches in the preliminary round, APR from Rwanda will take on Club Africain of Tunisia, another Sudanese club Al Hilal, new home to Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal will take on JKU of Zanzibar.

Meanwhile, Ivan Ntege’s Township Rollers will play Posnet Omony’s Bantu from Lesotho.

Kenya’s Kariobangi Sharks take on Arta Solar 7 of Djibouti, Vitalo from Burundi will play New Stars De Douala of Cameroon.

Kenya giants Gor Mahia, home to Ugandan born left Shafiq Batambuze have been paired against Malawi league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

Clubs as Al Ahly, AS Vita, Esperance, TP Mazembe, KCCA, Etoile Sportive Du Sahel, Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca have been exempted from the preliminary round.

The winners of the last 32 stage for the CAF Champions league 2018/19 will be a total of 15 clubs that will join the CAF Champions league winner of the on-going engagements.

The draw for the CAF Champions league group stage will be held on 28th December 2018.

Other selected preliminary round games: