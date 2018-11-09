Esperance seek to overturn deficit against Al Ahly | CAF CL

Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Caf Champions League winner for the year 2018 will be known on Friday when Esperance hosts Al Ahly in the return leg of the finals.

The Egyptian side, record winners with 8 titles come into the game with an advantage after winning the first leg 3-1 in Alexandria amid controversies.

The highly anticipated clash will be hosted at the 60000 Olympic Stadium at Rades with the visitors seeking to avoid a 2-0 defeat to be crowned champions for a record 9th title.

There is familiarity in the fixture as this will be the fourth fixture this campaign. They played in the group stage, settling for a barren draw in Alexandria before Ahly won 1-0 in Rades with Moroccan striker Walid Azaro notching the winner.

Despite the advantage, Al Ahly coach Patrice Carteron believes the tie is far from finished.

“We have won nothing yet. Yes we have a good lead, but nothing is granted. We will play in Tunis as if it’s a single final match. I’m sure my players will do their best to return with the trophy in their hands.

Carteron will have do without veteran Ahmed Fathy, Ali Maaloul, Nigerian forward Junior Ajayi and veteran defender Mohamed Naguib and midfielder Hisham Mohamed through injuries.

The winners will walk home with 2.5 million dollars prize, and a place in the 2018 FIFA Club World Cup next month in the United Arab Emirates.