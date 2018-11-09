It’s a fair, Mutebi on Caf Confederation Cup draw  

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Mike Hilary Mutebi says KCCA will have a slight advantage against whoever goes through between Tanzania’s Mtibwa Sugar and Seychelles Northern Dynamos.

The Ugandan representatives in the competition have been a handed a bye to the next round by CAF but must eliminate two opponents in the qualifiers to reach the group stages.

“We have set up in a manner that we want to win against whoever we face,” Mutebi who became the first tactician to guide a team to the group stages of the continental competitions told Kawowo Sports.

We hold a slight advantage over either Mtibwa or Northern Dynamos who we face in the first round.

If KCCA gets past this stage, they will play one of the sides that will have dropped from Caf Champions League at the first round.

They will begin their campaign on the weekend of December 14-16.