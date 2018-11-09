KCCA handed bye in preliminary round | Caf Confederation Cup

© Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Uganda’s representatives in the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup KCCA have been handed a bye in the preliminary round.

The Uganda Cup winners will begin their campaign at the first round stage where they take on winners between Mtibwa Sugar of Tanzania and Northern Dynamo of lowly ranked Seychelles.

Mike Mutebi’s charges who made the group stages of the competition in 2016 join Egypt’s Al Masry, Tunisia duo of CS Sfaxien and Etoile Du Sahel as well as Libya’s Al Ahly Tripoli.

The other sides to earn a bye to the first round are Sudan’s Al Hilal Obeid and Egypt’s Zamalek.

The preliminary round gets underway on November 27/28 but KCCA will begin their campaign on December 14-16