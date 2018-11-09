Kirya disappointed with failure to win

WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA

Wakiso Giants Coach Ibrahim Kirya was disappointed his side failed to pick maximum points following a draw away to JMC Hippos on match day two of the Fufa Big League.

Ivan Kiweewa salvaged the point for the Purple Sharks with a strike from the penalty after skipper Feni Ali had been bundled in the area.

“We conceded a very lousy goal,” said Kirya. “But we reacted so well and got level a few minutes later but disappointed we didn’t pick all points,” he added before revealing his view on Clinton Kamugisha disallowed goal.

It was a shocking decision from the match officials but what to do. Nothing. Let’s move on and focus on next game.

Kamugisha who scored in Lira against Amuka slotted home after the goalkeeper failed to collect a high ball and despite the defender pulling the forward down, he got a touch on the ball only for his goal to be disallowed.

Wakiso Giants’ next game will be at home against Kataka FC at Bugembe next Thursday.